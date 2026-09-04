Cubs Injuries: Bad News on Ben Brown, Better News on Jacob Webb, Dansby Swanson
In this story:
Well, there it is.
In what was feared but perhaps expected, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Ben Brown will miss the rest of the season while dealing with a neck injury.
The team and Cubs fans most likely anticipated this news when Brown became symptomatic after a live batting practice session on Aug. 26. News before that indicated he was progressing toward a late-season comeback, but the recurring symptoms were never a good sign.
The 26-year-old has not pitched for the Cubs since June 19, after which he went to the IL with what they believed was a neck strain.
Later tests revealed that Brown had actually been dealing with a stress reaction, the same injury that caused him to miss much of the 2024 season.
The news was all the more disappointing given the fact that Craig Counsell said Brown had been feeling 'great' after throwing live BP on Aug. 22.
Per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, it wasn't necessarily a setback for Brown but rather there was not sufficient time for his neck vertebrae to heal with just weeks left in the regular season.
It's a heartbreaking end to what was becoming a breakout year for Brown. In 20 appearances, the righty had a 1.85 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 68 innings pitched. And despite not having thrown a pitch in nearly three months, Brown still leads all Cubs pitchers in fWAR (2.0).
Jacob Webb Avoids Bad News
It was a scary sight on Wednesday night when Jacob Webb took a 102.5-mph pitch off Christian Yelich's bat to his right forearm. Webb left the game immediately, clearly in a lot of pain.
Counsell had confirmed shortly after the game that X-rays on Webb's arm were negative, which was a relief for the depleted pitching staff.
On Thursday, Counsell told reporters that Webb was already playing catch and was sore with a contusion on his arm where the ball hit him.
The Cubs are hoping that Webb can avoid an IL stint but are being cautious with swelling.
"The concern is just as the days go on, the swelling is going to go to his hand... We're hopeful he can avoid the IL."
Dansby Swanson Is Still 'On Track'
More better news: The Cubs are still on track to get their glue guy back for the playoffs.
Counsell told reporters that Dansby Swanson, who has been on the IL since Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain, remains 'on the same track' as his original recovery timeline. Swanson was expected to be out until the end of September when he went down with the injury, and he's been throwing to first base and 'swinging every day,' per Counsell.
Despite a bit of a streaky offensive season, Swanson's all-around impact has been sorely missed — the Cubs are 6-9 in his absence entering play Thursday.
Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman