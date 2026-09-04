Cubs Injuries: Bad News on Ben Brown, Better News on Jacob Webb, Dansby Swanson

Well, there it is.

In what was feared but perhaps expected, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Ben Brown will miss the rest of the season while dealing with a neck injury.

#Cubs Ben Brown will be out the remainder of the season with the neck injury. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 3, 2026

The team and Cubs fans most likely anticipated this news when Brown became symptomatic after a live batting practice session on Aug. 26. News before that indicated he was progressing toward a late-season comeback, but the recurring symptoms were never a good sign.

The 26-year-old has not pitched for the Cubs since June 19, after which he went to the IL with what they believed was a neck strain.

Later tests revealed that Brown had actually been dealing with a stress reaction, the same injury that caused him to miss much of the 2024 season.

The news was all the more disappointing given the fact that Craig Counsell said Brown had been feeling 'great' after throwing live BP on Aug. 22.

Per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, it wasn't necessarily a setback for Brown but rather there was not sufficient time for his neck vertebrae to heal with just weeks left in the regular season.

Cubs announce RHP Ben Brown will not have time in his rehab to pitch again this season. There was no setback.The time for his neck vertebrae to heal is not syncing up with the season concluding. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) September 3, 2026

It's a heartbreaking end to what was becoming a breakout year for Brown. In 20 appearances, the righty had a 1.85 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 68 innings pitched. And despite not having thrown a pitch in nearly three months, Brown still leads all Cubs pitchers in fWAR (2.0).

Jacob Webb Avoids Bad News

Aug 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Jacob Webb (71) celebrates after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a scary sight on Wednesday night when Jacob Webb took a 102.5-mph pitch off Christian Yelich's bat to his right forearm. Webb left the game immediately, clearly in a lot of pain.

Counsell had confirmed shortly after the game that X-rays on Webb's arm were negative, which was a relief for the depleted pitching staff.

On Thursday, Counsell told reporters that Webb was already playing catch and was sore with a contusion on his arm where the ball hit him.

Craig Counsell provides injury updates on Jacob Webb and Dansby Swanson 🎤 pic.twitter.com/wIcuIaWr7q — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 3, 2026

The Cubs are hoping that Webb can avoid an IL stint but are being cautious with swelling.

"The concern is just as the days go on, the swelling is going to go to his hand... We're hopeful he can avoid the IL."

Dansby Swanson Is Still 'On Track'

Aug 7, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More better news: The Cubs are still on track to get their glue guy back for the playoffs.

Counsell told reporters that Dansby Swanson, who has been on the IL since Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain, remains 'on the same track' as his original recovery timeline. Swanson was expected to be out until the end of September when he went down with the injury, and he's been throwing to first base and 'swinging every day,' per Counsell.

Despite a bit of a streaky offensive season, Swanson's all-around impact has been sorely missed — the Cubs are 6-9 in his absence entering play Thursday.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.