As the Chicago Cubs think about a future without Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, they might have to get creative.

The current free agent market isn't necessarily overflowing with talented corner outfielders. With that in mind, the few who are considered above-average options are bound to draw quite competitive offers. Do the Cubs have the funds to match such contracts? Sure, but they have made it clear that they plan to use the bulk of their spending power on upgrading their pitching.

This is why solving the issue internally has been brought up plenty of times. Pedro Ramirez, Matt Shaw, and Kevin Alcantara are a few names who have been mentioned as fits. However, none of those three provide the kind of proven experience or production that a win-now team might prefer. It's hard not to wonder if that could lead Hoyer to the trade market, where he has done plenty of business over the last year-plus.

To be sure, there aren't a ton of obvious targets for the Cubs, but apparently there is one name that has caught their attention this offseason. The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported on Thursday that Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox is someone Hoyer and Company have evaluated.

For what it's worth, Friday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. The Cubs could technically wait to see if the Red Sox choose not to go down that road with Duran and pursue him in free agency. However, the Red Sox are almost surely threatening to do business unless the two sides can reach a deal, especially with Duran possibly under team control for a couple of years.

If the Cubs want him badly or are concerned another team might swoop in, striking a deal for a lower-end prospect may be all it takes to get it done. Regardless, how Duran might end up on the Cubs isn't nearly as important a question as whether he should be on the Cubs.

Cubs View Jarren Duran as Outfield Answer?

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A handful of Chicago Cubs fans aren't going to be thrilled with this connection. First things first, losing a fan favorite like Seiya Suzuki is going to put a target on any player who takes his spot in right field. There are going to be some lofty expectations immediately, especially if that player is as established as Duran.

It's also not going to help Duran's case that he is coming off one of his worst seasons yet. The 30-year-old slashed just .207/.266/.361 in his 151 outings. His strikeout rate, which is naturally pretty high, reached its highest point since the 2022 season (27.1). Meanwhile, both his hard-hit rate and walk rate trended in the wrong direction. Especially when we consider the mid-season turnaround the Red Sox had, it's pretty concerning that Duran wasn't a bigger part of that.

At the same time, the past production is somewhat hard to ignore. He was an All-Star only two seasons ago, has 18+ home runs in three straight seasons, and 20+ stolen bases in three straight seasons. He may be slowing down, but there is certainly a world where a change of scenery helps him tap back into his old offensive skill set. This would not be the first time the Cubs take a chance on a struggling player and help him flip the script.

What this is going to come down to is how stingy they want to be with their money. Duran isn't going to come cheap, as he's expected to make over $11.0 million next season. This isn't the kind of money you give someone to platoon him at a position. Duran must be in right field or at DH on the daily to make this worth it.

The good news is that Duran has been extremely durable over his career, with 468 games played over the last three years. The bad news, once again, is that the quality of those games has diminished. Your move, Jed Hoyer!

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