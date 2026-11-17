Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has reported that Seiya Suzuki has turned down his qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki had until Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. CT to make the decision. An expected outcome? Absolutely, but an important development nonetheless.

The pushed Suzuki further into free agency, where he is viewed as one of the major prizes. While this year's market is stuffed with solid pitching, it lacks many impact position players. The outfield is particularly dry, making Suzuki all the more tantalizing.

A career-long Cub thus far, Suzuki is coming off one of his best seasons in the majors yet. He proved to be a critical part of Chicago's top-tier defense, slashing .270/.368/.473 in his 143 games. Suzuki also hit 26 home runs, giving him 20+ for the fourth consecutive season. What will earn him even more money is the solid play in right field. Previously an average defender, Suzuki took a big step forward in 2026 and was named a Gold Glove finalist.

While many fans hoped that the Cubs would find a way to keep Suzuki in the mix, this has appeared less and less likely as the weeks go by. The 32-year-old has already posted a goodbye message of sorts on social media, while most reports have indicated that the Cubs prefer to spend the majority of their money elsewhere.

What Happens Now for the Cubs?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki was always going to decline his one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer with a bigger payday waiting on the open market. Is it possible the Cubs still blindside fans and reach an agreement with the slugger? You can never say never, but it's far more realistic to prepare for a scenario where the Cubs lean on either Matt Shaw, Pedro Ramírez, or Kevin Alcantara in the outfield come 2027.

The Cubs will now prepare themselves to receive draft compensation for Suzuki's exit. Unfortunately, since the team was a taxpayer last season, the quality of this pick will be somewhat diminished. The extra selection will not be until after the fourth round of the 2027 MLB Draft. If the Cubs had not been in this spending tier, they would have landed a higher-quality pick.

The real question now is where and when will Suzuki sign? A handful of teams have been mentioned for one of the best bats in the league, including the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners. The more teams that are involved, the higher the price tag could climb. This is likely why the Cubs have already come to terms with losing the right fielder.

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