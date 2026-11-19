While most offseason talk on the North Side will revolve around pitching, the Chicago Cubs can't afford to put blinders on.

Sure, they are essentially building a starting rotation from scratch. It makes sense that they want to invest the majority of their spending on that position, especially after such a frustrating end to the 2026 season. At the same time, the Cubs are in line to lose three lineup staples, all of whom have brought meaningful pop to the plate over the last couple of years.

Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Carson Kelly are free agents. The expectation – for now – is that none of those three find themselves back at Wrigley Field next season. Might the Cubs surprise us by re-signing someone, specifically if their pitching plans fall through? Perhaps, but early indications are that all three will covet sizeable deals elsewhere. Suzuki's market, in particular, appears incredibly competitive.

With that being the case, the Cubs can't afford to make offense an afterthought. These three players combined for 60 home runs and 212 RBIs in 2026. They are a big reason why the Cubs' lineup felt so balanced and finished among the top groups in baseball. So while everyone can understand Jed Hoyer's desire to bolster the pitching department, it might not matter as much as he wants it to if the Cubs can't find a way to replace the production of these three players.

Steven Kwan has been mentioned numerous times this offseason as a reasonable target for the Cubs in the corners. However, the Guardians' outfielder is known far more for his elite defensive capabilities than his bat. Kevin Alcantara, Pedro Ramírez, and Matt Shaw represent several internal options the Cubs can turn to, but will any truly replace the power-hitting that is walking out the door? Alcantara has clobbered balls at the minor league level, but it has yet to translate to the pros.

All things considered, this is why we singled out Japanese star Teruaki Sato earlier this offseason. Known as a third baseman, Jon Morosi reported that many MLB teams were viewing him as a corner outfielder. The moment that came out is the same moment he started to make a lot of sense for the Cubs.

Fast forward to Thursday morning, and The Athletic's Patrick Mooney has now shared that the Cubs have "extensively scouted" Sato ahead of this free agency period. Have they found their next slugger?

Cubs and Teruaki Sato Make Plenty of Sense

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers third baseman Teruaki Sato (8) is interviewed after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it all comes down to cost, it's not hard to see why the Chicago Cubs might have an eye on Teruaki Sato. The Hanshin Tigers third baseman is only 27 years old and is fresh off another dominant hitting season. He smashed 39 home runs in his 143 games, adding 106 RBIs, 40 doubles, and 68 walks. To little surprise, this led to a career-best slash line of .306/.383/.609 (.992 OPS).

Dating back to 2021, Sato has hit 20+ homers in four of his five seasons. The power upside he can offer a lineup is undeniable, and that's why it's only a matter of time before a Big League team brings him in for an everyday role.

Now, is he the kind of proven player the Cubs would prefer to add to the mix for 2027? No. It's a tad scary to take a chance on someone like him when team-wide expectations are so high. There is a world where they are truly better off going with their internal options. Sato has some major strikeout potential and could be the epitome of a boom-or-bust guy.

If Sato were to find a rhythm at the Major League level, however, we're talking about a critical piece for the Cubs' offense. We saw the White Sox take a similar chance on Munetaka Murakami last season. While his swing-and-miss numbers were undoubtedly sky-high, he still made a massive difference and came through in a handful of big moments.

Heck, Suzuki was a risk at the time the Cubs brought him in! He may have had a more balanced skill set, but it at least gives Chicago proof of concept.

None of this means that the Cubs should suddenly be the favorite to land Sato. Once again, their focus is likely elsewhere for now, and the recent success of a slugger like Murakami could make Sato's market even more competitive. If some of the metrics give rival teams pause, however, we now shouldn't be surprised if the Cubs begin to talk business. Bringing him in on a relatively team-friendly deal could prove to be an excellent way to make up for their loss of power.

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