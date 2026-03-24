Cubs Opening Day Predicted Starting Lineup is Downright Dangerous

The Chicago Cubs are just a couple of days away from kicking off their 2026 season with a home series against the Washington Nationals, marking the beginning of the most anticipated campaign in some time.

After a huge offseason of moves, this is a Chicago team with legitimate championship potential and with a very high ceiling on both sides of the ball if they take care of business. Though it's become clear they are not going to start the year at full strength, it's still a phenomenal group.

With Opening Day now just two days away, fans can take a pretty good guess as to what the lineup is going to look like, and even without Seiya Suzuki to start the year, it might just be the strongest this team has looked to begin a season in a very long time.

Cubs predicted Opening Day lineup

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Michael Busch,1B

2. Nico Hoerner, 2B

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Ian Happ, LF

5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

6. Carson Kelly, C

7. Moisés Ballesteros, DH

8. Dansby Swanson, SS

9. Matt Shaw, RF

This may or may not be what exactly the lineup looks like to start the year as the team still has a couple of decisions to make, but it does feel like the major decisions and order have already been decided on as to who is going to be batting where.

One point of contention may be the right field situation, given Matt Shaw's defensive struggles while switching to a utility role. Interestingly, a new prediction from MLB.com actually saw Michael Conforto in the nine slot at right field as well as Bregman and Happ flip flopped.

Who will start in right field for the Cubs?

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ultimately, most indicators have pointed towards Shaw, even though he has had some unfortunate errors while learning the spot. His bat has been strong enough throughout camp and Suzuki's absence should be brief enough for Chicago to show a little bit of patience with the youngster.

It would not be a shock to see Conforto get the nod against right-handers and Shaw against left-handers, but obviously, the ceiling on the rising second-year slugger is a whole lot higher.

The Cubs want to win both now and in the future, so the start of the season feels like a great chance for Shaw to get reps in the outfield and be prepared to play wherever the team may need him at some point this season.