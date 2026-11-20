The Chicago Cubs need to move quickly. Before you know it, December 1st will be here, and the MLB lockout will silence the league. This is exactly why teams are pushing to fill some of their biggest holes as soon as possible. Sonny Gray is returning to the Minnesota Twins, Dustin May found a home on the South Side, and the Seattle Mariners traded away a top pitching target in Bryce Miller. It could be only a matter of days before Tarik Skubal, Michael King, and Freddy Peralta find new homes.

Indeed, with many big moves starting to come off the board, the Cubs are at risk of running out of options fast. If Jed Hoyer is serious about making significant improvements, now is the time to get something done.

The Cubs Must Get the Ball Rolling ...

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is plenty of chatter regarding the Cubs' free-agent approach. According to Bruce Levine of The Score and Marquee Network, the Cubs are one of nine teams in the mix for Japanese free-agent pitcher Kaima Taira. In 2026, in the Japanese League, Taira went 12-5, struck out 141 batters, and posted a 1.36 ERA. He would certainly provide solid pitching for a team in desperate need of it.

They have also done extensive scouting on the 27-year-old superstar Teruaki Sato. In the Japanese League, he hit .306, hit 39 home runs, and drove in 106 runs. If the Cubs were to sign him, he would presumably replace either Seiya Suzuki or Ian Happ in the outfield.

Nevertheless, this is the problem. The Cubs have reportedly shown interest in a handful of players but have yet to really be linked to any big moves. Of course, it's not entirely up to them. The players have to make the ultimate decision, but the Cubs can not risk waiting around only to see their options dwindle. Especially for a roster with as many glaring holes as this one, the Cubs should feel a sense of urgency to get at least one or two new faces in the mix.

Instead, so far this offseason, Jed Hoyer has done what he usually does. He has signed reclamation projects mostly in hopes that they can emerge as big-league relievers, starting with veteran reliever Justin Lawrence of the Minnesota Twins.

The Cubs also signed former St. Louis Cardinal Bruno López to a two-year minor league contract. And just recently, they claimed New York Mets pitcher Chayce McDermott off waivers. Can these arms all be considered intriguing flyers? Yes ... but the Cubs need difference-makers.

Cubs claim RHP Chayce McDermott. Good velo, gets lots of Ks, age 28. Control issues and no options but smart pitching orgs keep acquiring him. Fits the profile of an arm that suddenly clicks and is logging high leverage innings for a contending team. pic.twitter.com/lCSCSxsFaT — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) November 20, 2026

Simply put, there is a very real chance that most of the top free agents will be gone before December 1st. If Hoyer wants to really fix this starting rotation and bullpen, finding the right arms sooner rather than later is a must. The Cubs have at least shown interest in re-signing both Clay Holmes and David Peterson, but it would not be nearly enough to solidify the pitching on this team. They need more help, let alone two starting-caliber players in the outfield!

Make it snappy, Jed!

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