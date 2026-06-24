Cubs Suffer Another Awful Blow as Edward Cabrera Carted Off, Counsell Shares Update

The Chicago Cubs won Tuesday's delayed series opener against the New York Mets in commanding fashion — but it wasn't without an all-too-familiar blow to the pitching staff.

Craig Counsell told reporters following the game that Edward Cabrera will be placed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Cabrera is now the second Cubs starter to go down with that injury, joining Jameson Taillon, who strained his hamstring on June 7 and is not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

Cabrera was set to get through five strong innings on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits. His 99th pitch of the game coaxed a two-strike, two-out ground ball to Nico Hoerner, who ranged to his left, slid on his knees in shallow right field and fielded the ball cleanly.

Cabrera ran to cover first base and caught Hoerner's throw in a split to record the out and end the inning, but could immediately be seen grabbing his leg in pain on the broadcast.

Edward Cabrera helped the Cubs make an awesome play but then was carted off after doing a split at first pic.twitter.com/kgbjnNqwUE — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2026

The 28-year-old tried to get up and walk it off, but could only make it a few feet before doubling over.

The cart is out for Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera after he suffered an apparent injury covering first base to end the fifth inning pic.twitter.com/1ppBBAe5fX — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2026

Soon enough, the cart was out and things looked to go from worse to whatever is worse than worse for the Cubs.

Counsell called the current state of the Cubs' pitching staff "not good," per Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor.

"We're in a rough spot," he told reporters.

With the re-addition of Cabrera to the IL, the Cubs now have 10 pitchers on the 40-man roster who are injured.

Several of those are season-ending injuries, including Cade Horton and Porter Hodge — both of whom got Tommy John surgery.

Jed Hoyer told 104.3 The Score on Tuesday that Justin Steele may not start at all this season after getting UCL surgery last April and suffering a setback in his recovery early this season.

While Matthew Boyd's return from a minor knee operation is imminent, the Cubs recently lost Daniel Palencia to the 15-day IL with a flexor strain.

It's an incredibly tough break for Cabrera in his first season as a Cub. He only just returned from the IL on June 5 after going down two weeks prior with a middle-finger blister on his throwing hand.

The Cubs brought Cabrera over via trade with the Miami Marlins in the offseason, taking a swing on a blossoming pitcher with tremendous upside. While he was chalked up to be the next big breakout in the Cubs' rotation, he's struggled to find his footing this year, posting a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 72.1 innings.

Chicago's pitching depth will be tested during Wednesday's doubleheader. Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad are each slated to start a game, but the team has not yet announced in which order they will be deployed.

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