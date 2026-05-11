Cubs Trade Rumors: A Lot of Starting Pitchers to Keep an Eye On

While it may only be May 11, it only feels like a matter of time before the Chicago Cubs acquire a new starting pitcher.

The rotation has been hit hard over the last couple of months. Expected ace Cade Horton watched his season come to an end early due to Tommy John Surgery. Justin Steele was working his way toward a 2026 debut before a setback put things on pause. Then, most recently, Matthew Boyd suffered a fluke meniscus injury that required surgery. To be sure, the lefty received some positive news and could be back on the mound in June, but the list speaks for itself.

Heck, the bullpen has been bitten even harder by the injury bug. Chicago has shuffled seats repeatedly, as several of their top relievers have had week-long stints on the IL. Of course, this could lead the front office to bolster this area of the roster, as well. And they have already started to take some flyers on a few veteran arms in Triple-A.

Nevertheless, addressing the starting rotation will have the most meaningful impact moving forward, especially if the Cubs swing big. Recent rumors have suggested that this is exactly what they plan to do after a fantastic 27-14 start to the year. Freddy Peralta, in particular, has been the most talked-about trade target thus far. Not only are the Mets in a full-blown downward spiral, but the former Brewers ace is certainly very familiar with Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Add in the fact that Peralta has long been known for his consistency, and he feels like an ideal target for an injury-plagued squad.

The Score's Bruce Levine was the first to connect the Cubs and Peralta, only to walk it back and stress that Chicago has considered many options. However, another rumor emerged this week from MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, reiterating that Peralta is on the Cubs' mind. He also tossed out another name that is very familiar to Cubs fans: Sandy Alcantara.

Some Early Names to Watch for the Cubs ...

May 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

To be honest, Sandy Alcantara finally ending up in Chicago would feel right. The Marlins' veteran has been connected to the Cubs for years, even recently being a big part of the conversation this past winter. Both he and teammate Edward Cabrera were discussed as potential targets, only for Chicago to settle on a deal for the latter that involved their top prospect, Owen Caissie.

Alcantara struggled a bit after having to undergo Tommy John Surgery, but the 30-year-old has looked a lot more like his dominant self in 2026. Known for his high velocity, the long-time Miami pitcher can regularly touch the high 90s with his fastball and sinker. He also has a shockingly deep arsenal for someone with his flamethrowing ability, leaning most on his change-up this year and sprinkling in a fair share of sliders.

He has a 3.90 ERA over his nine starts and a decent walk rate. While his bread-and-butter has never been stacking strikeouts, he's been very good at forcing ground balls and consistently finding the zone in the past. With all of that in mind, the Cubs' continued interest in Alcantara would make plenty of sense. And, hey, the fact that the two sides have talked so much in recent years could make pulling off a deal that much easier.

Who else is worth keeping an eye on? Well, the San Francisco Giants' 16-24 record has made them one of the top squads to throw into the trade machine. The main reason for that is their solid pitching rotation, which includes Logan Webb. A consistently high-caliber starter, the righty has been off to begin the year (5.06) and recently ended up on the IL. But might that mean this is the perfect time to convince the Giants to deal him?

Prior to this slow start, Webb has held a 3.47 ERA or better in each of the past five seasons. He's also made at least 32 starts in each of the last four seasons. Few in the game have been better at forcing ground balls and getting batters to chase. With arguably the best defensive middle infield in the game, the Cubs and a healthy Webb could be a match made in heaven.

Peralta, Webb, and Alcantara were all featured on The Athletics' recently released list of ten starters worth monitoring for the Cubs, by the way. I encourage you to give that a read, as there are several other great names to familiarize yourself with. This includes Zac Gallen, who many fans believed the Cubs would sign only a few months back.

If one thing is for sure, adding to the rotation isn't going to come cheap. Teams are well aware of how desperate this group is – let alone how competitive they are this season. It's the perfect opportunity to run a hard bargain. With that in mind, top prospects like Kevin Alcantara, Jefferson Rojas, and Ethan Conrad are going to come up regularly. The Cubs' recent willingness to move Caissie may suggest they are prepared to continue unloading their farm system. However, it's never an easy decision to make.