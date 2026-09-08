Cubs vs. Brewers Lineup: No Pedro Ramirez, More Tyrone Taylor, Peterson vs. The Miz

After another blown lead, the Chicago Cubs are hoping to avoid a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and regain a lead in the Wild Card race. No pressure!

Game Info

Who: Chicago Cubs (81-63) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-56)

Where: American Family Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF

2. Seiya Suzuki, DH

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Michael Busch, 1B

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Ian Happ, LF

7. Matt Shaw, 2B

8. Tyrone Taylor, DH

9. Miguel Amaya, C

The Chicago Cubs will go with a different look for Game 2 against their division rival. With a righty back on the mound, Ian Happ will move back into left field. But that doesn't mean Tyrone Taylor is getting a day off. Craig Counsell is giving the former Brewers outfielder his first-ever start at the DH spot. This comes amid a streak of five consecutive games with a hit, and three of those hits have been for extra bases!

Matt Shaw will also stay on the field and man second base. With no DH spot open and Alex Bregman still at third, this means Pedro Ramírez is getting an off day. Speaking of which, Michael Busch is back at first base after he got some rest in the series opener. BJ Murray took his spot on Monday, coming up empty in three at-bats.

Finally, Miguel Amaya is back in after sitting back-to-back outings for Carson Kelly. He's struggled a little over the last couple of weeks, striking out six times.

Milwaukee Brewers Lineup

1. Jackson Chourio, LF

2. Brice Turang, 2B

3. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

4. William Contreras, C

5. Gary Sanchez, DH

6. Luis Lara, RF

7. Joey Ortiz, 3B

8. Garrett Mitchell, CF

9. Cooper Pratt, SS

On the Mound ...

Sep 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – David Peterson, LHP

David Peterson is coming off one of his worst outings in weeks for the Chicago Cubs. Facing off against this same Milwaukee team, Peterson forked over 6 earned runs on seven hits. He only lasted 3.2 innings and even walked four batters. It undoubtedly raises some concerns ahead of this Game 2!

Peterson is obviously someone who allows his fair share of contact. It's hard for that to be a recipe for success against this specific Brewers team, which feasts on putting balls into play and doing the little things. Nevertheless, he did also face them on June 27 and managed to hold them to just 2 earned runs. Let's see if he can find a similar rhythm in this one.

Brewers – Jacob Misiorowski, RHP

What is there to say? Jacob Misiorowski is making a run at the Cy Young Award with his 1.97 ERA on the year. He throws gas and generates a ridiculous number of swings and misses. His whiff rate is an astronomical 37.5 percent, while his strikeout rate is even higher at 38.3 percent.

With that said, the Cubs are potentially catching him at the right time. Misiorowski has been slightly less efficient during his last few outings, and he even forked over 5 earned runs to the Cubbies last week and walked four batters. As a team that's very patient in the batter's box, they can force him to throw more pitches than normal. That might as well be the key to success.