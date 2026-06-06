Cubs vs Giants Lineup (6/6): Ben Brown Starts, Dansby Swanson's Day Off and More
In this story:
A bounce-back win is sorely needed for the Chicago Cubs, who suffered their worst defeat of the season in an 18-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Friday's series opener.
Game Info
Who: Chicago Cubs (33-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-38)
Where: Wrigley Field
When: 1:20 PM CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network
Listen: 104.3 The Score
Chicago Cubs Lineup
1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
2. Michael Conforto, DH
3. Michael Busch, 1B
4. Alex Bregman, 3B
5. Ian Happ, LF
6. Seiya Suzuki, RF
7. Nico Hoerner, SS
8. Pedro Ramirez, 2B
9. Carson Kelly, C
The Cubs are going-lefty heavy for the matchup against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. Aside from an all-lefty 1-2-3, Ian Happ and Pedro Ramirez are switch hitters and will dig in from the left side as well.
Notably absent is Dansby Swanson, who had the game-tying single in Thursday's win over the A's but went hit-less on Friday. Swanson is suffering through one of the worst offensive slumps in his career this season, slashing .180/.285/.322 (.607 OPS). His batting average ranks third-worst in MLB among qualified hitters.
Swanson went hit-less in 14 games in May and is slashing just .146/.221/.214 (.435 OPS) over his last 30 games.
On the other hand, leadoff man Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs' hottest hitter and is slashing .320/.417/.560 (.977 OPS) in his last 13 games. Right on par with him is Ian Happ, who has a 1.075 OPS with four home runs and a .318 average over his last 11.
Giants Lineup
1. Casey Schmitt, LF
2. Rafael Devers, 1B
3. Luis Arraez, 2B
4. Willy Adames, SS
5. Jung Hoo Lee, RF
6. Bryce Eldridge, DH
7. Matt Chapman, 3B
8. Eric Haase, C
9. Drew Gilbert, CF
The 26-38 Giants have wildly underperformed this season considering the amount of talent they have in the lineup. Still, they showed that in their 19-hit, 18-run explosion on Friday. Matt Chapman (8 RBI), Willy Adames (4 RBI) and Casey Schmitt (3 RBI) each had multi-homer games in San Francisco's seven-home run day.
On The Mound ...
Cubs - Ben Brown, RHP
No other pitcher on the North Side is enjoying a season quite like Ben Brown, who is tasked with stopping the bleeding for a Cubs team that is 4-15 in its last 19 games.
Brown is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA across 17 starts at 51.2 innings pitched this season and is making a strong case to be the Cubs' sole All-Star in the Midsummer Classic. He's been even better over his last seven games, posting a 1.86 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP in 29 innings.
Brown threw seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball in his last start in St. Louis for his longest outing of the season. The Cubs will need that length from him after San Francisco depleted the bullpen on Friday.
Giants - Landen Roupp, RHP
Cubs hitters have an opportunity to jump on Giants righty Landen Roupp, who in his last seven starts is just 1-5 with a 5.70 ERA. Roupp has a 4.22 ERA in 12 starts overall this season. The 27-year-old does have a 1.31 WHIP, so expect walks to be a problem for him against a Cubs team that is third in the majors with an 11.0% walk rate.
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I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman