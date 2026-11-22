The Chicago Cubs need to start making moves. With the December 1 deadline approaching, it wouldn't be surprising to see several big decisions made in the coming days.

If one thing is seemingly for sure, though, one of those moves will not be made with the Seattle Mariners. There was significant dissatisfaction among Cubs fans after Seattle traded away pitcher Bryce Miller. It all but closed the door on one intriguing potential path for the Cubs to add a top pitcher.

As we all know, the Cubs are in need of adding a significant number of pitchers to both their bullpen and starting rotation. One approach, of course, is to target free-agent pitchers. They are reportedly interested in Freddy Peralta, Michael King, and others, but there is no guarantee they will land any of them.

If that doesn’t resolve some of their problems, another way is to call up their young prospects. Alas, Cade Townsend, their best pitching prospect, is a long way from making a Major League impact, and the other, Jaxon Wiggins, has dealt with numerous injuries.

That leaves the Cubs with the trade market as potentially the best option. Although it didn’t work out with the Mariners, another opportunity may have just opened up. Let's get into it!

Logan Webb Should Be A Top Priority For The Cubs

Sep 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanSided's Robert Murray reported this week that the San Francisco Giants are open to listening to offers for Star right-hander Logan Webb. Talk about a bombshell!

If the Giants are open to dealing their ace, then the Cubs should be all over it. With the lack of long-term pitching they have, Webb would be the start of rebuilding the rotation's foundation. To be sure, Webb struggled last year. He went 8-9, had a 4.31 ERA, and struck out 134 batters. It wasn’t pretty, but his contract is. He signed a 5-year, $90 million extension in 2023. He has only two years left on this deal, with $47 million remaining. That’s not a bad price to pay for someone who has been an ace in the very recent past!

With the way the market is and how expensive the free agents will be, having to pay your top pitcher so little compared to the market would do wonders for the Cubs. It would let them spend their money on other needs, like adding a few more starting pitchers or a couple of bullpen arms.

So, if the Cubs want to make a move for Webb, what would a potential move look like? It actually might not be as bad as you’d expect it to be!

The account Just Baseball provided fans with a trade proposal: Cubs receive Logan Webb in exchange for Matt Shaw, Cade Townsend, and Juan Tomas.

Townsend, the Cubs’ 2026 first-round pick and the No. 4 prospect in their system, would headline the deal. Shaw gives the Giants a young infielder who can produce, and Tomas is the Cubs' 13th overall prospect. All things considered, it's a pretty reasonable asking price considering the level Webb is capable of reaching. Would giving up Townsend sting? Sure, but these are the kinds of moves you have to make when you're making a run at a World Series.

Indeed, Webb might as well be the perfect trade target for a team with such an obvious hole in the rotation. Even with a slight dip this past offseason, Webb could immediately come in as Craig Counsell's top option and fit in perfectly as a top-tier ground ball guy. At the end of the day, if the Giants are willing to talk business, the Cubs should be pushing hard to get a deal done.

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