The Chicago Cubs need starting pitching as badly as any team in baseball.

Yes, one reason was their combination of injury trouble and underwhelming results in 2026. If they want to be taken seriously as a World Series contender – and they do – strengthening their rotation is a must.

Another reason is simply the fact that they have a long list of free agents. Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, David Peterson, and Colin Rea are all on the open market. Might the Cubs choose to bring back an arm or two? Sure, but the only players who are seemingly a lock for starts in 2027 are Justin Steele and Cade Horton. And, heck, assuming that is still a risk after their recent injury trouble.

The Cubs have already been connected to multiple free agent starters, with the Baltimore Orioles' Trevor Rogers serving as one of the most recent names thrown on the list. However, it's important to remember that this isn't the only way for Chicago to fix its primary issue. The Cubs have been no stranger to hitting the trade market hard for pitching in the past, and many believe they could still go down this roster in the coming weeks and months.

The Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers is a name that will be hard for fans to stop thinking about. In recent months, the Seattle Mariners have also become a popular trade partner to discuss. In fact, only more fuel was dumped on this fire in early November. The organization stunned the rest of the league by hiring Jason Kanzler – Chicago's former farm director – as the team's next manager.

If anyone has a good grasp of, or a bias toward, the young talent in the Cubs' system, it would certainly be Kanzler. Add in Seattle's obvious stockpile of capable starters, and connecting the dots to a possible exchange is a straight line.

Well ... it was a straight line.

On Wednesday morning, the Mariners and Kansas City Royals came to terms on a blockbuster trade that may send the Cubs' Jed Hoyer back to the drawing board.

A Cubs-Mariners Trade Just Got Harder to Pull Off

Sep 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In search of a young infielder, the Seattle Mariners reached an agreement with the Kansas City Royals that will land them All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia. In return, the Royals will walk away with three MLB-ready pitchers, including Bryce Miller, Logan Evans, and José A. Ferrer.

While we can never say never in the wild world of sports, there is no question that this deal could make Seattle far less willing to talk business on their other starters. Moving on from Miller makes them far more inclined to keep Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Emerson Hancock. All three have been speculated at one point or another as a strong fit for the Cubs.

Even if the Mariners were willing to talk at some point about this offense, they also now have reason to raise the price tag on any of these pitchers. Before, teams knew they were staring at a potential future rotation crunch. Finding roles that can make everyone happy now will be a whole lot easier.

Of course, the idea of acquiring one of these arms also largely revolved around sending Matt Shaw to the Mariners. He would provide Seattle with the young bat they coveted at a clear position of need. While Shaw spent the majority of his time in the outfield this season, fans know he is most comfortable at third base. Alas, the Mariners now have an All-Star at that position.

Once again, with the Mariners' strong list of starters and the presence of Kanzler, they are still a team to keep an eye on when it comes to possible trade talk down the road. But the idea of the Cubs striking a deal this offseason has officially taken a big hit. It'll be interesting to see if this encourages Jed Hoyer to be even more aggressive on the free-agent market, or perhaps show a newfound sense of urgency to push for another cost-controlled player like Reid Detmers.

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