The Chicago Cubs have been linked to a couple of Japan's top talents this offseason, with Kaima Taira's name easily coming up the most. It makes plenty of sense considering Chicago's glaring hole in the starting rotation. To be sure, Taira has been dominant as a starter and reliever overseas, but he held down the former role during his 2026 campaign in the NPB.

Indeed, Taira is fresh off a season where he recorded a 1.36 ERA in 22 starts (23 total games played). He finished with 141 strikeouts, as well as a ground ball rate that sat at 48.5 percent. While standing only five-foot-eight, Taira regularly touches the high 90s. Are there questions about how sustainable his production is at the MLB level, especially with such an uncommon build and bizarre release point? Yes, but it's also hard to look at what he's accomplished overseas and not love the potential.

Japanese free agent RHP Kaima Taira has 9 teams in the mix . confirmed from outside sources that the Cubs have been in the discussions from the beginning. Sox Chris Getz said today they hope to add more through free agency or trade. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) November 19, 2026

This is why the Cubs are not alone in their interest. In fact, Bruce Levine reported that Chicago is one of just nine teams that are currently in the mix for Taira. The good news is that they might have the upper hand, as they have reportedly been in on Taira since early in the process. News emerged in August that the Cubs took a trip to Japan to get a closer look at the 27-year-old. Of course, they also have plenty of spending power at their disposal, let alone an obvious role for him to step into immediately.

Freddy Peralta Sweepstakes

To little surprise, the Chicago Cubs continue to come up as a suitor for Freddy Peralta.

The organization has been in the mix for Peralta since last offseason. Some believed they could try to snag him from their rival up north, but the Milwaukee Brewers went on to trade Peralta to the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the change of scenery proved to be a disaster for Peralta, who was flipped a handful of months later to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cubs were an even more popular name in the mix during that trade deadline cycle, as they had an even greater need for starting arms.

Once Peralta arrived in Tampa Bay, he did a complete 180. The veteran became one of the Rays' most important arms on their journey to winning the American League. He recorded a 3.25 ERA in his 10 regular-season starts, which improved to a 2.95 ERA in 21.1 postseason innings.

With 50+ innings of playoff baseball under his belt, he makes a ton of sense for a Cubs team that is in full win-now mode. The long-time relationship with manager Craig Counsell is also impossible to ignore. If anyone knows how to put Peralta in a position to succeed, it's the manager who helped him originally rise in the MLB ranks.

Nevertheless, the Peralta market has remained hot, and there is a good chance this is only running up an already high price tag. Jim Bowden has reported that more than six teams remain in the running for Peralta's services, with Chicago's South Side team also in the mix.

There are still over a half a dozen teams in play for Peralta with the Padres, both Chicago teams and believe it or not the Rays all still involved and maybe the Braves too but the latter not confirmed. Other teams are in the periphery but not as aggressive. It's getting late and… — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 20, 2026

The Cubs have to be somewhat concerned about the current competition. While they may not be used to it, the White Sox feel like a legitimate threat to win the sweepstakes after Thursday's big move. They were able to offload Luis Castillo's salary in a deal with the Rockies, giving them even more room to pair Dustin May with an even larger free agent signing. The Padres are also always willing to spend and have been a thorn in the Cubs' side before.

Regardless, as long as the Cubs are willing to open up their wallet, there is plenty of reason to believe they can seal the deal. The smoke has been billowing for far too long; it's about time we found the fire.

David Peterson Competition

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Peterson has felt like an obvious candidate to re-sign with the Chicago Cubs. Brought in mid-season from the New York Mets, Peterson was a revelation for a starting rotation that struggled heavily. He recorded a 3.70 ERA in 15 starts, proving to be an excellent fit in front of the Cubs' elite interior defense, which will go unchanged in 2027.

Alas, Peterson's strong performance caught the eye of other teams around the league. Reports have surfaced that he is drawing a very competitive market, and Ken Rosenthal is now sharing that one specific team could be ready to make him a big offer.

The Colorado Rockies are said to be aggressively pursuing free agents and willing to pay up to bring guys in. David Peterson was one of the arms that Rosenthal specifically called out as an option. In many ways, the whole point of bringing Peterson back is that he may cost less than other options and be a solid back-of-rotation guy. If the Rockies are willing to make him a big offer, however, it sure feels unlikely that the Cubs will match.

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