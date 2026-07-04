Despite Ugly Loss, Cubs Get a Hopeful Taste of What Drew Pomeranz Can Offer

The Chicago Cubs made some history on Friday night – and not the good kind.

The St. Louis Cardinals showed up to Wrigley Field and dominated from start to finish. They had a 14-0 lead by the end of the 5th inning, ultimately going on to win the game 17-1. According to OptaSTATS, they are now only the second team in league history to win a game by 15+ runs, only to lose their following game by 15+ runs.

The last time this happened was in 1894. Yes, you read that right.

All things considered, the harsh 180 from one game to the next felt like a microcosm of this season as a whole. When things are good for the Cubs, they look like a true World Series contender. When things are bad for the Cubs, they look like a team that needs to blow it all up ASAP. There is no in between.

What also felt particularly discouraging about the performance was the fact that David Peterson was on the mound. Acquired from the Mets to give this starting rotation a boost, he gave up 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. Does he deserve more than two starts to settle into his new role in Chicago? Sure, but that performance isn't going to make anyone feel better about where things stand for this pitching staff.

Nevertheless, it wasn't all bad for the Cubs at the Friendly Confines. They did get a chance to welcome a recognizable face back to the mound. And he looked just as good as the last time Cubs fans saw him.

Drew Pomeranz is Officially Back with the Cubs

Jul 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz (45) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shortly before their disastrous outing, the Chicago Cubs gave Drew Pomeranz the call.

The 37-year-old signed a minor league contract with the franchise on June 22. The move came after the Los Angeles Angels released the lefty. Pomeranz had appeared in 25 games and had an underwhelming 5.01 ERA over 23.1 innings of action.

His cold start to 2026 didn't deter the Cubs, however, who were likely thrilled to welcome him back into the organization. Pomeranz was one of their latest success stories out of the bullpen. He took the mound in 57 games last season, which marked the most in his career. He also recorded a 2.17 ERA and had an impressive strikeout rate of 28.1 percent.

To be sure, Pomeranz had two quality seasons for the Padres before that, albeit in limited action. The Cubs were able to turn him into a true go-to arm during their playoff pursuit. And they undoubtedly have hopes that they can tap back into some of that magic over the next couple of months.

It came in a pretty low-stakes situation, but Pomeranz did pass his first test on Friday night. After the Cubs gave up runs in six consecutive innings, Gavin Hollowell was able to throw a scoreless 8th inning. Pomeranz proceeded to take the mound for the 9th, promptly retiring the side.

Pomeranz only needed 11 pitches to get the job done, with eight going for strikes. He threw nine of his four-seamers and sprinkled in two knuckle curves. Again, the game was all but over, and we all know it's going to take more than one inning for Pomeranz to prove he can get back on track with the Cubs. But it was still an encouraging enough first outing to give him some confidence moving forward.

Indeed, there is something to be said about the potential mental pick-me-up that returning to the North Side can have on the veteran lefty. He was pitching great at the Friendly Confines less than a year ago, and he's now surrounded by much of the same coaching staff and teammates that helped make that happen.

Does that guarantee that he will pick up where it left off? Of course not, but it's enough to believe he can provide a boost, particularly when we consider just how rough things have been for the Cubs in the pitching department.

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