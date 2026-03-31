Don't Count Chicago Cubs Out From Trading for Another Starting Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs got the early portion of their season back on track by defeating the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night following a disappointing opening weekend series loss to the Washington Nationals.

A huge reason for the victory on Monday was the pitching performance from new Chicago ace Edward Cabrera, who threw six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five as well.

Though it stung to see Owen Caissie -- Chicago's former top prospect, who was the centerpiece of the Cabrera trade -- have a huge first weekend, Cabrera being dominant certainly helps. Thought perhaps if Jed Hoyer wants to build an even better rotation amid a couple of rough starts, another deal for a starter could be made here in the early going.

Cubs could try to add more pitching depth with another trade

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

While seeing Cabrera look strong was, of course, extremely encouraging for the front office, the first weekend of action raised concerns about how good this rotation really is.

Matthew Boyd struggled immensely on Opening Day, while Shota Imanaga got rocked on Sunday as well, giving Chicago legitimate concern on two of their top-four starters. While Cade Horton was of course a bright spot on Saturday, Jameson Taillon -- who struggled horrifically throughout spring -- will be under a bright spotlight on Tuesday.

Justin Steele is going to return before the summer, but relying on a player coming back from surgery to carry a rotation is foolish. Barring a huge resurgence from the top of the staff, reinforcements could be necessary.

Which direction Cubs could go if things don't improve

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Hoyer is never afraid to look to the trade block and he certainly will be on the phone over the coming days. Back of rotation depth, as well as swingmen capable of working long innings, are the exact types Hoyer goes for. However, who that could be remains to be seen.

Should Chicago not be able to work a trade until closer to the deadline, Ben Brown is someone who made the roster out of the bullpen and had a very encouraging spring in pursuit of a rotation spot that he fell short of.

He is worth keeping a close eye on as well as guys across baseball on minor league deals who may not have made MLB rosters but are on an active 40-man. A blockbuster would be shocking at this point, but it's safe to say this entire pitching staff is going to be under a close microscope from here on out.