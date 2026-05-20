Will Cubs Jump at the Chance to Bring in Matt Bowman After Shocking Twins Release?

Why stop now, Cubs?

Over the last few weeks, Jed Hoyer and Co. have not been shy about taking flyers on castaway pitchers. Luis Peralta, Tyler Ferguson, Liam Hendriks, and Christian Roa make up just some of the names that they have snagged off waivers and sent to Iowa. Casting this wide net has become a necessity due to the seemingly ever-growing list of bullpen injuries.

For what it's worth, the team did at least get to welcome back one of their best relievers on Tuesday night. Caleb Thielbar was finally reinstated to the Cubs' roster after his hamstring injury, immediately taking the mound in his first game back. Still, the team's lack of true bullpen depth remains glaring, especially as someone like Phil Maton continues to look like a shell of his 2025 self.

This means the door remains wide open for the Cubs to seek out more mid-season help. Could this inevitably come over the trade market? Absolutely. But snagging someone off waivers or signing a free agent remains the easiest path, and the Cubs must consider the latter after the Twins' latest roster move.

Matt Bowman Hits the Open Market After Twins Release

Aug 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Bowman (51) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Matt Bowman was officially granted his release from the Twins on Wednesday morning. The veteran righty had an opt-out clause in his contract that he chose to exercise. Now, Bowman will have an opportunity to pick his next home, and there is a very strong case to make that it could be on the North Side of Chicago.

Bowman has seven years of MLB experience under his belt, most recently appearing in 20 games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025. For what it's worth, Bowman left a lot to be desired during this stint with only a 6.20 ERA. He was very good at limiting his walks and finding the strike zone, but his lack of sheer velocity led to plenty of good contact for his opponents. He allowed 31 hits in his 24.2 innings of work.

Regardless, Bowman has flashed the ability to limit damage in the past with some good off-speed stuff. And his dominant stint in Triple-A has almost surely earned him another shot in the majors. Bowman has recorded a 1.69 ERA and has gone a perfect 3-3 in save opportunities during his 14 outings thus far. As John Heyman noted, his groundball rate has sat at a ridiculous 54.5 percent, and he's also recorded a mere six walks to his 25 strikeouts.

Does this guarantee that Bowman will keep up the good work in the majors? Of course not. He has long been someone who's struggled to find consistency at the highest level. But the Cubs aren't in a position to be all that picky. Heck, when taking a look at the other names they have already added, it sure feels as if they recognize that. Guys like Peralta and Hendriks are clear reclamation projects. Conversely, Bowman is someone who has shown he deserves another promotion.

The only problem for the Cubs is that they likely will not be alone in their pursuit. Plenty of teams would love a chance to add a veteran arm this early in the season. Not to mention, Bowman now has full control over his own destiny. Will anyone have a better pitch and situation than the Cubs, however? Not only are the team vying for a top spot in the NL Central, but they can offer Bowman a legitimate relief role from the jump.

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