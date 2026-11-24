With free agency's biggest domino dropping this weekend, the Chicago Cubs are likely on the verge of making multiple moves. Top free agent Tarik Skubal finally signed with a team. And, to no surprise, the contract was record-breaking. He inked a nine-year, $450 million contract to join the New York Mets.

We all knew the deal would be big, but finally seeing the official number is mind-blowing. The Cubs were never going to be anywhere near that threshold, which is why they took themselves out of the running early in the process.

As big an acquisition as he would be, Skubal doesn’t solve all the Cubs' roster problems. They have numerous holes at starting pitcher, a bullpen that needs restructuring, and two corner outfield spots to fill. The playoffs proved that the Cubs need all the help they can get. And if this offseason taught us anything, it's that the teams that spend the most money are not guaranteed to win a World Series.

The Cubs don’t have the homegrown talent necessary to replace their guys, which is not ideal considering how the playoffs went. The World Series Champions won with most of their talent being homegrown. The Cubs don’t have an elite farm system, which means they now have to decide how free agency will play out. With the Skubal signing, where will that leave the market value? After this, expect things to take a drastic turn.

The Price Will Go Up

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let this be a lesson in Supply and demand. This free-agent class looks pretty weak, and the Skubal signing puts the Cubs in a tough predicament. On top of that, MLB is nearing a December 1st lockout, meaning there’s not much time left to make moves.

The Cubs are one of several teams interested in pitcher Freddy Peralta. His projected contract is 3 to 5 years for a total somewhere between $96 and $140 million. Are the Cubs willing to overpay for his services, because that might be the only way to get a player of his caliber to sign? They will most definitely have to outbid other contenders.

What about Michael King or Teruaki Sato? MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal says Sato could sign before Thanksgiving, and he would be a $100 million player. If the Cubs want to bring him in, expect them to have to pay that hefty price, as many teams are currently in the running.

Overall, if the Cubs want to sign several top-tier free agents, they will almost surely have to overpay. With the limited options at their disposal and the deadline quickly approaching, it will be intriguing to see how the offseason plays out. As Jed Hoyer said, expect this team to look a whole lot different in 2027.

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