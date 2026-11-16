How the Cubs Can Replace Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki in the Outfield

With so many holes on the roster and a lot of money coming off the books, the Chicago Cubs will have every opportunity to fix the roster and make a deep playoff run this winter. Although Tarik Skubal is not a target, there are still plenty of big names the Cubs can target moving forward.

Pitching will be the primary focus, but the Cubs still have needs at several positions. At catcher, the Cubs have to decide how experienced they want to be. With Carson Kelly set to be a free agent, the Cubs could attempt to retain him. The most likely solution, however, will be to call up top prospect Owen Ayers and have him platoon with Miguel Amaya.

Shifting to the outfield, both Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are free agents, and Suzuki will almost surely find a new home. It’s a huge loss, and the Cubs have to find a solution to replace his significant production in the lineup.

As for Happ, there is a chance he can still return. There is no question he would be the cheaper of the two options, but he has also received legitimate interest from multiple teams, including the Seattle Mariners. For what it's worth, the 4-time Gold Glove Winner has played his entire career in Chicago and was the longest-tenured Cub on the roster.

Nevertheless, with both Suzuki and Happ likely leaving, the Cubs have to ensure they have several backup plans at the ready. Let's go over a few names that could be worth monitoring, whether it be in free agency or the trade market.

Who Can the Cubs Target in the Outfield?

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cubs want to approach things via trade, the top target mentioned multiple times is Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. Kwan, 29, is a phenomenal defender who has won four consecutive Gold Glove Awards. With the Cubs' identity already largely built around elite defensive play, Kwan could be a somewhat natural fit. This is particularly true when we consider that both Happ and Suzuki were Gold Glove finalists in 2026.

The Cubs can also try to solve this issue internally. Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcantara, and Pedro Ramirez are three players who could see significant playing time in the outfield if the Cubs stay put. Even if Shaw has been rumored to be a trade target, it's not a given that he ends up elsewhere.

All things considered, these aren't bad options for Craig Counsell, but their inexperience raises some concerns. Specifically, when comparing them to Happ and Suzuki, any of those three could be deemed a significant downgrade. Are the Cubs willing to risk a drop in defensive play to solve their pitching problems? That's the big question they'll have to answer.

Finally, the Cubs can look to replace Suzuki and Happ in the open market. It’s unlikely they would find the upgrade necessary, however, considering that Suzuki is the top free agent outfielder available. The plan here would likely be temporary as they try to fast-track top prospects like Josiah Hartshorn and Ethan Conrad to the Majors. Some short-term solutions to consider are Taylor Ward, Randal Grichuk, Dylan Carlson, Sterling Marte, Austin Slater, and Nick Castellanos.

The one big swing for the Cubs – other than re-signing Suzuki – would be to throw a contract at Randy Arozarena after a massive year with Seattle. Alas, it's hard to imagine they go down this road.

With all that in mind, if the Cubs truly want to upgrade the corner outfield spots, the best approach is to trade for a player such as Steven Kwan. Otherwise, with internal options struggling and the free-agent class rather weak, the Cubs may be in a situation where they have to wait for some of their young talent to rise through the minor league ranks.

All we know for certain is that this will be another major decision for Hoyer to make in the coming weeks and months. It may not be No. 1 on his to-do list, but it could still very well make or break the Cubs in 2027.

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