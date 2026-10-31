What Should the Cubs Do At Catcher with Carson Kelly Likely Gone?

Several tough decisions remain for the Chicago Cubs. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer told the media and fans at his season-ending press conference that he expects the team to look a lot different in 2027. And why wouldn't it? The Cubs had a frustrating end to 2026 and have a long list of players hitting free agency.

One of those players is catcher Carson Kelly. He spent two years with the Cubs, and each time, they made the playoffs. He was an integral part of the team and provided the Cubs with the stability and veteran leadership they needed. He wasn’t a superstar, and the Cubs relied on the catching tandem of him and Miguel Amaya, but he made an impact when needed.

With Kelly unlikely to return next season, however, the Cubs have some big decisions to make at catcher. How will they approach things? Could they trade for a major upgrade like superstar Hunter Goodman? Unlikely, considering that they don’t have the talent in their farm system. The Colorado Rockies would want young assets, so unless the Cubs trade away Josiah Hartshorn, Ethan Conrad, or Cade Townsend, don’t expect them to get him.

This likely leaves free agency as the answer. Yes, there are other catchers the Cubs can target in a trade, but with the holes they have at pitching, they will likely use those trade chips to fill that void. They could also try to simply pay and re-sign Carson Kelly, but with the lack of a strong free agent class at catcher, Kelly is expected to get a nice contract. And, for what it's worth, he has already bid farewell to the franchise on social media.

That said, with the defensive team that the Cubs are (first in defensive runs saved), why not double down on what works and target one of the best defensive backstops in the game?

Should Tyler Stephenson Be a Cubs Target?

Sep 22, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) react after the Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One consistent factor that plays in the Cubs' favor is their defensive prowess. They will keep a majority of their best defenders in 2027, and this side of the ball could only improve if the Cubs add the right catcher. Tyler Stephenson was arguably the best defensive catcher in all of baseball. He was above average in pitch blocking with a total of 11 blocks. He was also very successful with challenging pitches, leading the league in challenges won. On top of that, he hit a decent .241 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs.

Stephenson would be an upgrade at the catcher spot, and he brings some versatility as well. If the Cubs need to rest Michael Busch, Stephenson has some experience subbing in at first base. Regardless, catcher is a major question mark for the Cubs heading into this winter, and Stephenson would be an easy and relatively safe solution.

To be sure, there is also a chance the Cubs stay put. Miguel Amaya could take over the lead role, while emerging prospect Owen Ayers is called up as the backup option. However, for a contending team, that's a lot of trust to put into those two. Making a move for a more proven commodity may be the smartest move.

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