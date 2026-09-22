How the Cubs Will Manage Without Alex Bregman Amid Facial Fracture
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As soon as Alex Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle on Sunday, it was pretty apparent that he wasn't going to recover overnight.
Jeff Passan confirmed the severity of Bregman's injury Monday, sharing that the Cubs third baseman sustained facial fractures but "is hopeful to return in the postseason."
While the Cubs won't announce any sort of roster move until before Tuesday's series opener against the Miami Marlins, the news all but confirms that Bregman will head to the IL for the remainder of the regular season. The Cubs have six games left and are scheduled to play Game 162 on Sunday in Boston.
Then comes the NL Wild Card Series, which is set to begin on Sept. 29. But the Cubs still have their work cut out for them before that. The Cubs still need to officially clinch a playoff spot, which they can do with a win or an Arizona Diamondbacks loss on Tuesday. Then comes the main mission: the top wild card seed, which the Cubs remain in the driver's seat for.
For now, they'll have to finish that business without Bregman, and it's going to take a few guys to step up.
Can Matt Shaw and Pedro Ramirez fill the gap?
The Cubs have two clear-cut replacements for Bregman as it stands.
One is Matt Shaw, whose bad injury luck has limited him to just 73 games this season. More than half of those appearances have come in the outfield. He's played just six games and 35 innings at third base, and five of those came when he replaced Bregman in Sunday's game.
But lest we forget that Shaw was on track to become the Cubs' everyday man at the hot corner before Bregman arrived in the offseason.
Shaw played 124 games and logged 1,010 innings at third base last season. He posted 11 defensive runs saved, 30th among all fielders in MLB.
The main issue for Shaw this year is that his offensive production has dipped. He's just 5-for-28 (.179) over his last 15 games and is slugging just .393 in that span.
That's where Pedro Ramirez, the Cubs' rookie Swiss Army Knife, comes in.
The 22-year-old has shown a ton of poise at the plate since he made his MLB debut in May. In 75 games, he's posted a slash line of .266/.324/.419 (.743 OPS) with six 6 home runs, 32 RBI, and seven stolen bases.
Ramirez has played the bulk of his defensive innings at second base (41 games, 300.1 innings), but the Cubs have also experimented with him at third (15 games, 101 innings).
He's put on a show there, too:
Ramirez has been a top-10 player for the Cubs in terms of both bWAR (1.6) and fWAR (1.0) this year, and his bat has also started to heat up down the season's final stretch. He's 8-for-26 (.308) over his last seven games with a home run and four RBI.
It won't be surprising if the Cubs lean on Ramirez more than they do on Shaw in Bregman's absence. The kid has more than earned his spot on the roster, and the fact that he's been a mainstay since his first call-up proves that.
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I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman