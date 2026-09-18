Cubs Go Wild as Alex Bregman's Horse Wins at Churchill Downs During Day Off
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The Wild Card isn't the only race the Chicago Cubs are winning.
With an off-day on Thursday, the Cubs flew down to Louisville, Kentucky, to support one of their marquee players. Alex Bregman's horse, Act of Parliament, took the track at the famous Churchill Downs, and the rest is history!
Led by jockey Axel Concepcion, Bregman's horse came away victorious. And it's safe to say his Cubs teammates were thrilled to be in attendance.
Numerous posts on social media show the Cubs going absolutely bonkers for Bregman. An enormous huddle formed in the winner's circle, where Concepcion was tossed sky-high. Speaking of which, high fives were aplenty!
Even the typically stoic Craig Counsell couldn't help but jump around like a kid.
To make matters more fun, it appears as if several were dressed for the occasion. This included some Debry-inspired garb, but some players went as far as sporting their own jockey outfits.
Ryan Rolison decided to take a step further, though, channeling his inner horse.
Alex Bregman also shared a video on Instagram of Pete Crow-Armstrong meeting with his horse before the race. As the Cubs' likely NL MVP can be seen petting Act of Parliament, Bregman included a caption that read, "PCA pep talk we couldn't lose."
Bregman might want to consider bringing Crow-Armstrong to all his races from now on. Have you seen the last few months?
A Cubs Bonding Moment Before the Stretch Run
As silly as it may sound, a moment like that could prove to be a lot more than just a fun memory for this Chicago Cubs team.
Team morale has likely been rocked in recent weeks as they officially lost their footing in the NL Central race. Even more troubling, the Cubs have watched their sizeable Wild Card lead shrink thanks to a late-season surge from the Philadelphia Phillies. While they maintain the No. 1 spot at this point in time, they only have their regular-season tiebreaker to thank for that. Both teams are neck-and-neck with an 85-68 record on the season.
This means the Cubs' final nine games of the 2026 campaign are going to hold tremendous weight. You never quite know how a team will respond to that kind of pressure, but who's to say Thursday's party at Churchill Downs can't serve as the momentum boost they need!
Bregman's horse walking away victorious also feels poetic. The veteran struggled for much of the season, only to catch his rhythm at the perfect time. He's now looked like exactly the star the Cubs thought they were signing to a five-year deal this offseason. Over his last month of action, Bregman has slashed .313/.394/.670. In his last seven games alone, he has nine hits, two homers, and six RBIs.
Everything is coming up Bregman, and the Cubs sure hope that continues over the next several weeks!
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20, previously serving as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation, where he also covered the Cubs. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of 2025-26 and has managed both the Cubs and White Sox in 2026. When he isn't typing away, Elias loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant with his wife and far-too-energetic Jack Russell Terrier.Follow Schuster_Elias