Cubs Go Wild as Alex Bregman's Horse Wins at Churchill Downs During Day Off

The Wild Card isn't the only race the Chicago Cubs are winning.

With an off-day on Thursday, the Cubs flew down to Louisville, Kentucky, to support one of their marquee players. Alex Bregman's horse, Act of Parliament, took the track at the famous Churchill Downs, and the rest is history!

Led by jockey Axel Concepcion, Bregman's horse came away victorious. And it's safe to say his Cubs teammates were thrilled to be in attendance.



Numerous posts on social media show the Cubs going absolutely bonkers for Bregman. An enormous huddle formed in the winner's circle, where Concepcion was tossed sky-high. Speaking of which, high fives were aplenty!

Even the typically stoic Craig Counsell couldn't help but jump around like a kid.

Craig Counsell in the middle of it going nuts 😅 https://t.co/QLyTogEG1u — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) September 18, 2026

To make matters more fun, it appears as if several were dressed for the occasion. This included some Debry-inspired garb, but some players went as far as sporting their own jockey outfits.

Ryan Rolison decided to take a step further, though, channeling his inner horse.

Ryan Rolison dressed up in support of Alex Bregman’s horse in the derby tonight 😂



(📸: Quintin Berry IG) pic.twitter.com/9PoUjw1tbI — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) September 18, 2026

Alex Bregman also shared a video on Instagram of Pete Crow-Armstrong meeting with his horse before the race. As the Cubs' likely NL MVP can be seen petting Act of Parliament, Bregman included a caption that read, "PCA pep talk we couldn't lose."

Bregman might want to consider bringing Crow-Armstrong to all his races from now on. Have you seen the last few months?

Alex Bregman’s Instagram story shows the Cubs dressed up for a night at the racetrack on their flight and Pete Crow-Armstrong petting one of the ponies and giving it a “pep talk” 😂🏇 pic.twitter.com/OOsnrmmwnN — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 18, 2026

A Cubs Bonding Moment Before the Stretch Run

Sep 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) celebrates with Chicago Cubs second baseman Pedro Ramirez (75) after they score on his two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As silly as it may sound, a moment like that could prove to be a lot more than just a fun memory for this Chicago Cubs team.

Team morale has likely been rocked in recent weeks as they officially lost their footing in the NL Central race. Even more troubling, the Cubs have watched their sizeable Wild Card lead shrink thanks to a late-season surge from the Philadelphia Phillies. While they maintain the No. 1 spot at this point in time, they only have their regular-season tiebreaker to thank for that. Both teams are neck-and-neck with an 85-68 record on the season.

This means the Cubs' final nine games of the 2026 campaign are going to hold tremendous weight. You never quite know how a team will respond to that kind of pressure, but who's to say Thursday's party at Churchill Downs can't serve as the momentum boost they need!

Bregman's horse walking away victorious also feels poetic. The veteran struggled for much of the season, only to catch his rhythm at the perfect time. He's now looked like exactly the star the Cubs thought they were signing to a five-year deal this offseason. Over his last month of action, Bregman has slashed .313/.394/.670. In his last seven games alone, he has nine hits, two homers, and six RBIs.

Everything is coming up Bregman, and the Cubs sure hope that continues over the next several weeks!

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