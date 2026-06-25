The Cubs need pitching help, and there's no way around it. They are currently tied with the Reds for the third-worst pitching fWAR at 3.0 on the season. When compared to their 2nd-best offensive fWAR at 15.6, it's painfully obvious where the Cubs need to improve.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer spoke with 104.3 The Score's Mully & Haugh on Tuesday, discussing the Cubs' plans to address their pitching woes. And once Hoyer confirmed veteran lefty Justin Steele was unlikely to return to the rotation this season, the question of trade deadline intentions came up.

“The conversations are certainly happening. You talk to teams about pitching. And usually this time of the year, it’s still on the smaller side of those transactions …

We still have five or six weeks to go until the trade deadline, and that’s a lot of time," Hoyer said. "The major moves, and the significant transactions that people will talk about, those are much more likely to happen post All-Star break or even closer to the deadline. So, yes, there are small transactions we can make and you work on everyday to make those moves. And, sometimes, those smaller transactions end up being big transactions.”

Hoyer was also asked if the team was more focused on starting pitching or help for their bullpen, with the Cubs' top front office man saying they are looking for simply any arms who can help.

This isn't a surprise, as the Cubs rotation and bullpen have both had their issues. But the obvious need for them right now is the rotation. Having to survive without Steele, Matthew Boyd, and Cade Horton for most of the season has taken its toll. And even with Boyd likely returning, the Cubs' postseason rotation would likely feel incredibly light.

So, Will the Cubs Make a Move For a Front-End Starter?

Jed Hoyer confirmed the team is talking about pitching ahead of the August 3rd Trade Deadline. However, the Cubs will face plenty of competition to acquire a top-of-the-rotation arm, with teams like the White Sox and Nationals having surprise seasons and in need of their own assistance.

It also doesn't help that the Angels are reportedly planning to retain pitchers Reid Detmer and Jose Soriano, two arms that would be near the top of the available pitchers on the market. The Tigers are expected to trade their Cy-Young winner Tarik Skubal at the deadline, but the asking price will be incredibly high. He's also a pure rental, who's future contract next offseason will likely shatter Max Fried record $200 million deal (the most given to a LHP ever).

Former Brewer and current Mets starter Freddy Peralta could be available, but with New York giving away two top prospects to acquire the RHP, I would expect the asking price to be high as well. It's hard to see the Cubs parting with top prospects like Josiah Hartshorn or Jaxon Wiggins for a rental.

Teams like the Giants or Rangers could be possible targets for the Cubs with arms Logan Webb or Jacob deGrom potentially available, assuming the Cubs would absorb most of their contracts. I'm not sold Jed Hoyer will be looking to add more long-term money to their payroll, though. It's already roughly $4 mil over the first luxury tax threshold.

And, of course, there is the looming MLB lockout as owners and players will need to agree to a new CBA before the start of next season, which feels unlikely. Jed Hoyer will once again have to thread the needle for the Cubs organization that needs pitching to compete, but has underachieved thus far. Their farm system has players of interest, but they don't have a Cam Smith or Owen Caissie to deal with this time around. Factor in that other buyers are also looking for the same pitching help as the Cubs, and Hoyer will have his work cut out for him.

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