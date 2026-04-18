MLB Should Just Give Cubs' Nico Hoerner the Silver Slugger Now

One of the best decisions that the Chicago Cubs front office made before the 2026 season commenced was when they came to terms on a long-term deal with their second baseman, Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner signed a six-year, $141 million deal mere minutes before Chicago's season opener, and with the way Hoerner has swung a bat since the year began, Chicago is getting him on a bargain.

Right now, Hoerner is commanding attention as he is arguably one of the most elite all-around offensive weapons in baseball. He is already known as a defensive menace with a pair of Gold Gloves, but if he keeps going like this, it won't be just the Silver Slugger that is added to his list of accolades by the end of 2026.

Nico Hoerner's turn 💪



The wind is blowing out at Wrigley today! pic.twitter.com/52WIvjSFzI — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2026

Hoerner is leading the Cubs team at the plate right now, hitting .342 with a slugging percentage over .550. The 28-year-old already has 20 runners brought home on the year to complement three homers, seven doubles, and six stolen bases.

Hoerner has played in all 19 of the Cubs' games so far this season and is on track for the best season of his career. If he keeps going at this pace, he will finish 2026 with 25 long balls, 170 RBI, 50+ stolen bases, and 50+ doubles.

Give him the SIlver Slugger.

How Hoerner is sizing up against NL second baseman

The Silver Slugger is awarded to one player at each position in both leagues, meaning Hoerner is currently in the way-too-early conversations alongside Brice Turang (Brewers) and Brandon Lowe (Pirates) as the only three with 10+ RBI and 3+ homers.

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner (2) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, it is Hoerner who commands attention throughout his stat sheet. Below is how Hoerner compares among NL second basemen who have played in at least 15 games

Batting Average- 2nd

On-Base Percentage- 1st

Slugging Percentage- 2nd

OPS- 2nd

Total Hits- 1st

Doubles- 1st

RBI- 1st

Home Runs- 4th

Stolen Bases- 2nd

To say the Cubs are having a pitching crisis would be the understatement of the year, but the bats are trying to keep them alive. The team has won four of its last five, led by Hoerner at the plate in the leadoff.

The Cubs are dealing with unfathomable injuries to their pitching staff, so if they are going to keep their heads above water, it has to be with explosive play on the offensive side. Hoerner is clearly up to the challenge.