MLB Should Just Give Cubs' Nico Hoerner the Silver Slugger Now
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One of the best decisions that the Chicago Cubs front office made before the 2026 season commenced was when they came to terms on a long-term deal with their second baseman, Nico Hoerner.
Hoerner signed a six-year, $141 million deal mere minutes before Chicago's season opener, and with the way Hoerner has swung a bat since the year began, Chicago is getting him on a bargain.
Right now, Hoerner is commanding attention as he is arguably one of the most elite all-around offensive weapons in baseball. He is already known as a defensive menace with a pair of Gold Gloves, but if he keeps going like this, it won't be just the Silver Slugger that is added to his list of accolades by the end of 2026.
Hoerner is leading the Cubs team at the plate right now, hitting .342 with a slugging percentage over .550. The 28-year-old already has 20 runners brought home on the year to complement three homers, seven doubles, and six stolen bases.
Hoerner has played in all 19 of the Cubs' games so far this season and is on track for the best season of his career. If he keeps going at this pace, he will finish 2026 with 25 long balls, 170 RBI, 50+ stolen bases, and 50+ doubles.
Give him the SIlver Slugger.
How Hoerner is sizing up against NL second baseman
The Silver Slugger is awarded to one player at each position in both leagues, meaning Hoerner is currently in the way-too-early conversations alongside Brice Turang (Brewers) and Brandon Lowe (Pirates) as the only three with 10+ RBI and 3+ homers.
However, it is Hoerner who commands attention throughout his stat sheet. Below is how Hoerner compares among NL second basemen who have played in at least 15 games
- Batting Average- 2nd
- On-Base Percentage- 1st
- Slugging Percentage- 2nd
- OPS- 2nd
- Total Hits- 1st
- Doubles- 1st
- RBI- 1st
- Home Runs- 4th
- Stolen Bases- 2nd
To say the Cubs are having a pitching crisis would be the understatement of the year, but the bats are trying to keep them alive. The team has won four of its last five, led by Hoerner at the plate in the leadoff.
The Cubs are dealing with unfathomable injuries to their pitching staff, so if they are going to keep their heads above water, it has to be with explosive play on the offensive side. Hoerner is clearly up to the challenge.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.