Moisés Ballesteros Is Making a Case for His First All-Star Selection

The Chicago Cubs have absolutely caught fire. The ballclub has won 10 of its last 11, and the offense has finally started to take off. While key faces like Alex Bregman and Michael Busch didn't come out of the gate hot, the team's designated hitter did.

Moisés Ballesteros is putting up silly numbers right now as a clear frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year. But he isn't just outperforming rookies; he is neck and neck with some of the best designated hitters in the game.

The last 15 games for the rookie are impossible to wrap the mind around, as he is 18-for-34 while slugging .941. Unfathomable.

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros (25) hits a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It might be too early to take a look at the All-Star race, but as the team is nearing 30 games on the year, Ballesteros is hitting nearly .400 with an OPS over 1.100; critics can no longer say he's simply on a hot streak.

Like most professional sports, the All-Star team will be named halfway through the year, and even though it isn't to the midway mark for those selections, Ballesteros is leading the charge against both Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber, who held the honor in '25.

Ballesteros compared to the top DH's this year

There might be some stats where others have the edge on Ballesteros, but all-around, it is hard to argue that anybody is outperforming him. A quick look at the top hitters in the NL who have a minimum of 50 at-bats proves just how impressive Ballesteros has been.

.397 Batting Average- 1st

.446 On-Base Percentage- 1st

.690 Slugging Percentage- 1st

1.136 OPS- 1st (only player above 1.000)

Home Runs- 4th through 7th

RBI- 5th

Total Hits- 2nd/3rd

Doubles- 2nd/3rd

Moisés Ballesteros gives the Cubs the lead again with a solo homer!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/01W5E2SwIb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2026

The slash line is superior in every aspect, and while he isn't first across the board in production, it is important to consider that he has significantly fewer at-bats.

In hits, Ballesteros trails Ohtani by one, but last year's DH All-Star already has 40+ more trips to the plate than the young gun. The same goes for Schwarber, who leads homers right now, but his 99 at-bats compared to 58, while hitting under .200, easily makes Ballesteros the better choice.

The 22-year-old is playing nothing like his age, as most players are still in the minors at this stage in their careers. Instead, he is a big part of why Chicago is battling for the top of the NL Central with one of the best records in baseball.