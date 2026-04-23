Moises Ballesteros’ New Approach at the Plate Is Paying Off Big for the Cubs

Right now, the Chicago Cubs are on an eight-game win streak, which is evident in many aspects across the board, but one piece that definitely helps is Moisés Ballesteros' confidence rapidly growing at the plate.

Ballesteros is in his rookie season, but the Cubs are depending on his bat to find success as a unit. However, Ballesteros struggled to start the year, hitting under .200 in his first five games.

Once he found his approach, its been an entirely different ball game for the rookie. Ballesteros has become arguably one of the best in baseball, rookie or not, when swinging on the first pitch. This is a very aggressive approach, especially for a player with his experience, but that seemingly hasn't mattered for the Cubs prospect.

Ballesteros' first pitch stats

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On the first pitch of an at-bat, Ballesteros is hitting .750 with an on-base percentage over .690. That is nearly an unfathomable stat line for any player, but especially one with as little experience as Ballesteros has.

When Ballesteros swung at the first pitch and went deeper into the count, he has a batting average of .520. When he takes the first pitch and goes deeper into the count, he hits .200. That is a monumental difference.

Swinging right away when stepping up to the plate isn't something that most hitters do, but whatever works, works. That approach is definitely working for Ballesteros, but there isn't a lot that isn't working for the 22-year-old right now.

Ballesteros 2026 so far

Ballesteros is easily becoming one of the most important players in the hitting lineup simply because his success wasn't something Craig Counsell thought he could count on. That all has changed as he has emerged as an NL Rookie of the Year candidate.

Moisés Ballesteros has recorded nine hits on the first pitch of an at-bat this season, tied for the second most in baseball.



Here’s every one of them: pic.twitter.com/uuP2KMETuy — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) April 21, 2026

The young slugger has three homers and 11 RBI on the year to complement a .367 batting average, regardless of whether it is the first pitch or not. Ballesteros is the primary designated hitter for the Cubs, and he is delivering.

The Cubs went from last in the NL Central a mere week ago to half a game behind the division leaders. Both the offense and defense are firing on all cylinders while Ballesteros is looking anything but a rookie.

Chicago has secured the series victory against the Phillies and has one more game to play at Wrigley before heading to California to take on the reigning world champs. The Cubs will need more than Ballesteros to take the Dodgers down, but he is clearly up to the challenge.