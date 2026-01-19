Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Candid On First Alex Bregman Interaction

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason hoping to swing big and land some top-tier talent to push them over the top, and that is exactly what they did by signing Alex Bregman to a huge contract.

In their new third baseman, Chicago lands not only one of the best players in baseball over the last decade, but also a guy who will instantly command the clubhouse of a young team and become one of the most important veteran voices on the team.

As a group who will rely on so much young talent, especially this season, Bregman's leadership might just be the most key aspect of his signing. Apparently, that leadership is already starting to rub off on his new teammates.

During Cubs Con 2026 over the weekend, Chicago's star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong — who obviously flashed MVP-like ability in the first half but faded down the stretch at the plate — went into what his first interaction with Bregman was like, and it seems the veteran is already making an impact.

Crow-Armstrong says Bregman and him discussed plan for success

"We talked for 20 or 30 minutes the first day he came to the facility," Crow-Armstrong said after sharing his belief that their personalities will mix well. "He sat at my locker just talking about our plan for me this year, and I thought that was the coolest thing ever. He’s already instilled some confidence in me that I need to hear sometimes.

"I'm just glad I've got another person in my corner, because it's always been that here, but I think he's just a nut when it comes to the hitting side of baseball, and I love that, so it's gonna be great."

Clearly, Bregman believes in the talent of Crow-Armstrong, and if he can help the flashy youngster get back to the player he was during the first half of 2025 with a new approach at the plate, it could mean huge things for the lineup.

Cubs would benefit immensely from Bregman helping PCA

In the first half of 2025, Crow-Armstrong slashed .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs and 71 RBI in 95 games to establish himself as an All-Star and someone who may be one of the most valuable players in all of baseball.

After the break, though, his offensive numbers cratered in the second half with a .216/.262/.372 slash line and power that seemingly dropped off a cliff. Someone with the offensive approach of Bregman, a professional hitter who has been doing it at the highest level since Crow-Armstrong was in middle school, could change everything for him.

Bregman wants to win, and Crow-Armstrong being at his best is going to give Chicago their best chance to win. Not only that, but it could change the career outlook of the Cubs' exciting star and give them another elite player back in the lineup.

These are the kinds of headlines that Chicago fans will love to read, and it sounds like Bregman is already doing everything he can to help the team.

