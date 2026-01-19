Cubs Targeting Former AL Rookie of the Year Finalist

According to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, the Cubs are not done adding to the team. There could soon be another addition.

Interest has been ramping up for free agent third baseman, left fielder and designated hitter Miguel Andujar.

Now, coming off a big 2025, the Cubs, among other teams, are interested in Andujar's services, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman wrote, "Miguel Andujar, off big 2025 season (.318 BA, .822 OPS), is drawing significant interest. Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, A’s among many in play."

Miguel Andujar, off big 2025 season (.318 BA, .822 OPS), is drawing significant interest. Rangers, Padres, Cardinals, Reds, Cubs, A’s among many in play. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2026

Andujar once had plenty of promise in this league. Coming up with the New York Yankees, he was the No. 65 prospect before the 2018 season, per MLB Pipeline.

Andujar burst onto the scene in 2018 with 27 home runs and 92 runs driven in, batting .297 with an .855 OPS. He would be the runner-up in the American League Rookie of the Year voting to Shohei Ohtani.

Since then, Andujar has struggled with injuries and overall inconsistency.

Andujar's career since 2018

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Andujar played in just 144 combined games from 2019-23, hitting just 12 home runs in that span. The Yankees would end up waiving him in 2022, where the Pittsburgh Pirates would claim him. He would then be claimed by the Oakland Athletics at the end of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Andujar showed flashes of what he did in his magical rookie year, batting .285 in 75 games with a .697 OPS. However, his 2025 season proved that he wasn't done yet. In his first 60 games with the Athletics, Andujar batted .298 with a .765 OPS.

He was subsequently traded to the Cincinnati Reds, where in 34 games he would mash, hitting .359 with a .944 OPS.

Andujar has always been able to mash lefties, with an .807 career OPS. However, he has often struggled against right-handers with a .734 OPS.

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

MORE: Cubs Reportedly Still In Discussions With Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher

How would Andujar fit with the Cubs?

Now entering his age-31 season, Andujar still has a lot to prove, and may not even have a defensive fit on this Cubs team.

Despite losing star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs still have a solid outfield. With Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and perhaps even Matt Shaw slated to play in the outfield, there might not be much of a fit with Chicago. Add in outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara, and there is no reason that Andujar should be playing in the outfield for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Andujar was never a good defensive third baseman, putting up -8 Outs Above Average in 2018, per Baseball Savant. With the recent signing of third baseman Alex Bregman, it is very unlikely that Andujar plays any defensive position.

With Suzuki being the primary designated hitter in 2025 and Moises Ballesteros waiting in the wings, is it even worth signing Andujar as a flier? That's up to Hoyer.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Candid On First Alex Bregman Interaction

Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Addresses Trade Rumors In Latest Comments

Cubs Youngster Matt Shaw Speaks On Diminished Role After Alex Bregman Deal

Cubs Boss Craig Counsell Shares First Words On Alex Bregman's Signing