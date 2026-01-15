Cubs Unveil Spring Training Workout Dates For Pitchers, Catchers, Hitters

The Chicago Cubs have set their first workout dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for spring training beginning in February.

The Cubs — who just announced the signing of Alex Bregman to a five-year contract — will have their spring training at their Arizona complex in Mesa, Ariz. Home games will be held at Sloan Park as they prepare for their regular-season opener at Wrigley Field when they host the Washington Nationals on March 26.

Chicago will start with a homestand that features three games with the Nationals, followed by a three-game series at Wrigley with the Los Angeles Angels.

Cubs Spring Training Workout Dates

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Chicago’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 16, per MLB.com.

When the pitchers and catchers report, Cubs fans will get their first look at new starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, who was traded to Chicago from Miami earlier this month. The Cubs had to give up three players to make the deal happen, including top prospect Owen Caissie.

Cabrera will join a rotation that features Shota Imanaga, who returns on a qualifying offer, along with Matthew Boyd, Javier Assad and Cade Horton.

Along with Cabrera, the Cubs added several new pitchers to the bullpen, including three former Texas Rangers relievers — Phil Maton, Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb. Also new to the bullpen is Hunter Harvey, who pitched with the Kansas City Royals last season.

Edward Cabrera | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When the position players report, Bregman will create significant buzz. The two-time World Series champion signed a five-year, $175 million deal with no opt-outs, so he’ll be calling the Cubs home for the next five years. He’s expected to start at third base, which means that Chicago may have to do something with one of their returning position players via trade. Chicago’s only other significant position player addition was first baseman Tyler Austin.

Chicago will begin its spring training schedule on Feb. 20 at home against their Windy City rivals, the Chicago White Sox. The following day, the Cubs will host the Texas Rangers. Chicago’s first road game will be against San Francisco on Feb. 22.

MORE: Wild Nico Hoerner Trade Proposal Sees Cubs Land Future Red Sox Ace

On March 3, the Cubs will host Team Italy in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, which starts later in the week.

The Cubs’ top prospects are scheduled to play the San Diego Padres’ top prospects in the annual spring breakout game on March 21 at the Cubs’ facility in Mesa.

Chicago wraps up spring training on March 23-24 with two games in Mesa against the New York Yankees, the first time the two teams have faced each other in Arizona.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Notes: Hoerner Trade Talks, Bregman's Instagram, Outfield Signing & More

Recent Offseason Moves Prompt MLB Insider To Add Cubs To "Winning" List

Complete List Of Every Cubs Transaction Made This Offseason

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reportedly Being 'Aggressively' Pursued By NL West Foe