Chicago Cubs Extend Qualifying Offers To Two Free Agents
Ahead of Thursday's 5 p.m. ET deadline, the Chicago Cubs have extended a one-year qualifying offer to two of their free agents, offering outfielder Kyle Tucker and left-handed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga a one-year deal worth $22.025 million for the 2026 season.
Tucker, considered the top available free agent by nearly every major media outlet, is almost certain to decline the qualifying offer, which would give the Cubs a compensation pick in the 2026 MLB Draft if he signs with another team.
The Cubs acquired Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros in December 2024, adding the star outfielder with one year remaining on his contract. Chicago gave up a hefty price, sending 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith as well as third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
Tucker got off to a scorching-hot start with the Cubs, posting a .933 OPS through June with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases through 83 games. But a hairline fracture in his right hand slowed him down offensively, and Tucker slumped for much of July and August before a brief benching put him back on track.
In early September, Tucker had another setback when he left a game against the Atlanta Braves with a left calf injury. He did not return until the final series of the regular season and could not play the field during the postseason, instead starting at designated hitter. Tucker hit .259 in eight playoff games with one home run.
Still, Tucker is expected to command a lucrative long-term deal, and that is unlikely to be with the Cubs. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected an 11-year, $418 million contract for Tucker, which would dwarf the biggest deal the Cubs have ever made. That remains the $184 million they paid for Jason Heyward in December 2015, though their deal for shortstop Dansby Swanson in the 2022-23 offseason is a close second.
Imanaga's situation is far more intriguing. The Cubs rejected Imanaga's team option to extend his contract for a fifth year, which would have kept him in Chicago through 2028. That triggered an option for Imanaga to opt into a $15 million contract for 2026, which he also declined, making him a free agent.
The qualifying offer would give him a significantly larger 2026 salary than the player option, so he may end up accepting the deal. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, only 14 of the 144 all-time qualifying offers have been accepted.
Imanaga flourished in his first MLB season after coming over from Japan in 2024, finishing fifth in Cy Young Award voting and fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year race with a 15-3 record and a 2.91 ERA in 173 1/3 innings.
He missed a month-plus in 2025 due to a hamstring injury and struggled to keep the ball in the park late in the season — an issue that continued to plague him in his two playoff starts.
Chicago will already have two left-handers in its starting rotation next year with Matthew Boyd under contract for another season and Justin Steele working his way back from elbow surgery.
The deadline for players to accept or decline their qualifying offers is Tuesday, Nov. 18.
