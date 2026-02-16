Cubs Coach’s Comments to Edward Cabrera in Training Is Exactly What Fans Want to Hear

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera was a needed addition to a starting rotation without a high-upside ace.

While the results haven't always been there for Cabrera early in his career with the Miami Marlins, as he's struggled to stay healthy, the Cubs will hope to turn things around. In fact, 2025 was the first year he pitched more than 100 innings.

But when healthy, he has shone bright on an otherwise mediocre Miami team. Evidently, the Cubs saw enough in Cabrera to trade top prospect Owen Caissie and others away. The talent is certainly there for Cabrera, and Cubs coaches are beginning to see it early in spring training.

Edward Cabrera | John Jones-Imagn Images

Cabrera's good impression early on

On the team's X page, Chicago shared a video of Cabrera training. Coaches and players alike called Cabrera "El Caballo" in the video, which means stallion.

The ball certainly looks strong as it comes out of his hand in the video, and Cubs fans should hope that he can be a stallion and stay healthy for most of the season.

And commenting to Cabrera following some pitches, bullpen coach Mark Strittmatter had high praise.

"I read something the other day where you said you feel like on the mound nobody's better? What I saw today, nobody's better." Strittmatter to Cabrera

El Caballo: Edward Cabrera 😤 pic.twitter.com/ontCW6hdIE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 15, 2026

Is Strittmatter's praise warranted?

Cabrera has had a rough career dealing with injuries. He has pitched in just 89 games in five years, not encouraging for anybody. However, when he's been on the mound, he's been electric.

In 2025, he pitched in a career-high 26 games (137.2 innings), with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts. The Cubs acquired him, despite a litany of injuries, because of what the league knows he can do when healthy.

Cabrera is different from other pitchers in that he doesn't predominantly throw his fastball. While his fastball averages around 97 mph, it's not very effective.

Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera | David Banks-Imagn Images

According to Baseball Savant, his four-seamer and sinker, which he throws a combined 33% of pitches, have an over .600 expected slugging percentage.

However, his changeup, curveball and slider are all above-average pitches in generating weak contact and swing-and-misses. His average exit velocity was 90.3 mph (22nd percentile), but was inflated heavily by his four-seamer and sinker.

MORE: Cubs Brutally DFA Player on His Birthday

If the Cubs can work with Cabrera to not only stay healthy but also improve his fastball, he can potentially become the team's unquestionable ace. He would be able to not have a weakness in his repertoire, while still leaning on the pitches that have been successful for him.

With the Cubs' coaching staff seemingly liking what they're watching out of Cabrera, there's reason to believe Cubs fans should be excited with the product they'll receive on the field.

