Cubs Fans are Being Shut Out of TV and Radio Coverage for the Majority of Spring Training

Sloan Park is one of the best scenes in spring training, with thousands flocking to the home of the Chicago Cubs every February and March.

Fans back home in the Windy City count on the team’s television and radio stations to keep them informed about what's going on in Mesa, Ariz. Both Marquee Sports and 104.3 The Score will broadcast games on television and radio, respectively.

But not nearly as many as Cubs fans likely hoped for.

The team released its 2026 television and radio broadcast schedule for spring training, and per multiple outlets, including the Chicago Tribune’s Megan Montemurro, it’s not what Cubs fans hoped for.

Cubs Spring Training on TV and Radio

Chicago Cubs pitcher Brad Keller. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Cubs will air 11 games on Marquee Sports, which is a significant decrease from 2025, when the station broadcast 17 games. On the radio, 104.3 The Score will broadcast 10 games, many of which will overlap with the television broadcast.

Those overlaps include broadcasts of the Cubs’ first two spring training games, both of which will be at home at Sloan Park. The Cubs host their Windy City rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Friday and then host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 2:05 p.m. Central time.

That's a good start, but 18 of the Cubs' exhibition games will not be on television or the radio this spring. In fact, the Cubs will have just one spring training game on television between March 8th and the 20th. The final broadcast is a rare spring training showdown with the New York Yankees on March 23 in Mesa, but it’s only radio.

Chicago Cubs 2025 Exhibition Schedule

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(All times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change.)

Feb. 20 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

Feb. 21 vs. Texas, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

Feb. 22 at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 23 at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 24 vs. San Diego, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 25 vs. Colorado, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 26 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT