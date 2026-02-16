Some MLB Insiders Still Believe Cubs Could Trade Two Movable Stars

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason eager to make roster upgrades and set themselves up not only to win in 2026, but for years beyond as they try to get back to the World Series.

Demonstrating just how serious they were about that by signing Alex Bregman to the highest AAV the organization has ever handed out, the time is now for Chicago. Bregman's presence, however, created a lineup conundrum that has sparked trade rumors surrounding the team since before the ink was dry on his contract.

Both star second baseman Nico Hoerner — who enters the final year of his contract — and young infielder Matt Shaw have been the subject of rumors. Though there has been no indication that the Cubs intend to trade either, or that anyone would be willing to meet the price, the noise still exists.

In an annual survey of coaches and executives around the sport, Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed that there are still a number of people in the know who believe Chicago could still make a headline-grabbing deal this spring.

Hoerner and Shaw each receive votes to be traded during Spring Training

Neither Shaw nor Hoerner made the list of top names identified by the 36 surveyed insiders; however, each received at least one vote, with Hoerner getting two. None of this is a reason for fans to panic, but the idea of either being dealt is clearly not something that folks in the industry find all that outlandish.

If one were to be traded, it would unfortunately make more sense for it to be Hoerner due to his contract situation and the potential upside that comes with Shaw, but as Chicago demands a massive return for the Gold Glover, it's unlikely that anyone will meet the price.

Ultimately, this leaves the question of Shaw's role. However, it is starting to be answered.

Shaw will be spread around the diamond for the Cubs

Early on in this spring training, Shaw has already been seen taking reps in the outfield, something he has not done since college, but he has the athleticism to be able to pull off as the team's super utility player this season.

He has spoken about the fact that he knows he will be used all around the infield based on need and even some outfield as well, so it seems Shaw is a willing participant in the experiment to keep him on the field and developing.

Shaw has shown enough to think he could develop into a special player offensively, so if he's willing to do whatever it takes on defense to keep getting at-bats this season, don't be surprised to see him playing in some wacky spots.

This could all change with a trade if a team comes calling with a tempting offer, but based on where things stand now for this Chicago roster, it seems way more likely than not that he is going to be on the Cubs moving forward.

