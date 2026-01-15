MLB Pipeline Stats Reveal The Cubs Are A Drafting Powerhouse

The Chicago Cubs are an organization known for developing players through their farm system and helping them thrive once they take the field in the majors. MLB executives across the board have recognized the team for what the Cubs do for their prospects, and that starts in the draft.

MLB.com writer Johnathon Mayo polled executives from all across the league in different aspects, ranging from best use of the draft to hoarding prospects, developing hitters, etc. Chicago received votes in many different categories, including:

Best Use of the Draft (2nd)

Most Underrated Farm System (3rd)

Best at Finding & Developing Sleepers (4th)

Which teams do the best job drafting?



Chicago has plenty of talent that has made headlines once hitting the majors, highlighted by outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ, their award-winning second baseman Nico Hoerner, and last year's rookie sensation pitcher Cade Horton.

Owen Caissie is also an interesting piece to look at, even though he won't be playing for the Cubs in 2026. Yes, Caissie was drafted by the Padres, but he never played a day in their system. Chicago acquired him at the end of 2020, and had he not emerged as their No. 1 prospect the last two years, he wouldn't have been worth much in the trade that just got the Cubs Edward Cabrera.

Every move that the Cubs have made in the last few years in their drafting has impacted the squad that is about to step onto the field when opening day rolls around.

Key drafted players on the 2026 roster

Ian Happ

The 31-year-old commands attention as a four-time consecutive Gold Glove Award winner. The Cubs pride themselves on their defense, and he leads the charge. Happ was drafted back in 2015 (round, pick 9) and is a prime example of what their farm system can do.

Happ made his debut in 2017 and had a great rookie showcase, as he batted over .250 while slugging .514. However, most of 2019 was spent back in Triple-A after he struggled with strikeouts at the end of 2018.

When he rejoined the roster in 2019, he slashed .264/.333/.564 to bring his OPS to nearly .900. Since then, he has been the go-to man in the outfield.

Only one hitter has met the below thresholds in each of the last three seasons.



30+ Doubles

20+ Home Runs

75+ RBI

85+ Runs Scored

80+ Walks



Ian Happ.pic.twitter.com/f4zkX8AcqS — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) January 12, 2026

Nico Hoerner

Their second baseman has been playing in the majors since making his debut in 2019, a mere year after Chicago drafted him in the first round as the No. 24 pick. Since then, he has won two Silver Slugger Awards as well as a pair of Gold Glove Awards.

Pete Crow-Armstrong

This was a breakout year for PCA, who was also a first-round pick for the organization back in 2020 at only 18 years old. He stepped into a big role once joining the roster at the very end of 2023, and in 2025, he showed his ceiling is limitless.

Crow-Armstrong won one of his first of many Gold Gloves while posting a 31 home run, 95 RBI season at the plate. He will be crucial for their run in 2026.

Cade Horton

Horton is the newest face of the Cubs' wrecking crew, making his debut in May of 2025 and also being a first-round draft pick. He spent three years pitching in the minors (drafted in 2022), and to say he found his stride against elite hitters would be an understatement.

In the second half of the 2025 season, he posted a 1.06 ERA after throwing 27 consecutive scoreless innings. Don't be surprised when he is the man who takes the mound on opening day.

