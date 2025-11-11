Cubs Defense Highlights 2025 Season As Best In Baseball

The Chicago Cubs just made their first playoff appearance since 2020, posting their first 90+ win season since 2018. Even though it was the big plays at the plate with multiple sluggers on the team that made the highlight reel, it was arguably their defense that got them there.

The Cubs had many individual athletes rank amongst the top-10 across the league in their positions, which is why they had an MLB-best six finalists named for Gold Glove awards, with three going on to win the prize. That alone makes them one of the best in baseball and a nightmare for the bats they are facing.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, left fielder Ian Happ, and second baseman Nico Hoerner all took home Gold Glove honors, with third baseman Matt Shaw, pitcher Matthew Boyd, and catcher Carson Kelly all earning prestigious nominations for the best defensive award in MLB. The team also won the National League team Gold Glove Award, further cementing their status as the best in baseball.

The team, especially the outfield, put on a defensive clinic time and time again throughout the season, and their consistency made them tough to beat (and fun to watch). Overall, they ranked amongst the best in several key defensive stats, including efficiency (2nd), errors (3rd), and runs above average (2nd).

Cubs League Average Ranking Efficiency .719 .698 2nd Errors 61 82 3rd Double Plays 117 121 20th Fielding Percentage .989 .986 2nd-4th Runs Above Average 8 0 2nd

In the outfield, it was Pete Crow-Armstrong in the center with Ian Happ in left and Kyle Tucker in right. The trio led the team defensively with some of the best stat lines across the majors in their positions. Happ and PCA highlighted the outfield, but Tucker came through time and time again in crunch time.

Pete Crow Armstrong (2nd in putouts, 5th in errors, 2nd in WAR, T-3 in double plays)

Ian Happ (3rd in putouts, 1st in errors, 1st in fielding percentage)

Kyle Tucker (6th in putouts)

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s least probable catches from the 2025 season pic.twitter.com/PVQDMTJdE8 — The Wrigley Wire (@TheWrigleyWire) October 18, 2025

The infield is stacked all the way around the bags. First baseman Michael Busch sat in the top six in putouts, assists, and fielding percentage. Moving over to second base, Nico Hoerner was arguably the all-around best defensive player in baseball.

Nico Hoerner in 2025

Putouts (2nd)

Assists (2nd)

Errors (4th)

Double Plays (T-4th)

Fielding Percentage (4th)

Range Factor (4th)

WAR (4th)

A veteran and a rookie round out the infield in Dansby Swanson (shortstop) and Matt Shaw (third base), with the pair complementing the rest of the team in their respective positions.

Defense ultimately wins championships, and as they continue to grow and improve, it is only a matter of time before the Cubs are back in the World Series hunting for their fourth title.

