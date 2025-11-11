Surprising New Kyle Tucker Suitor Would Be Best Case Scenario For Cubs
The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason as one of the main teams being discussed for a few different reasons.
On a quest to field another competitive squad headed into 2026 following their first real playoff run in close to a decade, Chicago's spending habits will be monitored across the league. The other reason , though,of course has to do with a player likely on his way out rather than in.
The writing has been on the wall between the Cubs and Kyle Tucker for a minute now, and the superstar outfielder playing elsewhere next season is all but a guarantee.
Where that happens remains to be seen, but the most common school of thought has included teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. In an article on Monday, though, Bob Nightengale of USA Today named the Toronto Blue Jays and said they could wind up being the best fit.
Tucker Could Get Far Away from Chicago and Sign with Blue Jays
"Tucker, a native of Tampa, will sign with the Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays or Los Dodgers, GMs predict," Nightengale wrote before boldly declaring the defending American League champions could be in pole position. "Don’t be surprised if the Blue Jays are the perfect fit."
It would take a great deal for the obvious to not play out and Tucker not end up with the Dodgers, but if Nightengale were to wind up being correct, this would be just about the best case scenario for a Cubs team who does not want to have to face him.
Coming off back-to-back World Series titles, Los Angeles adding Tucker to the fold would only make them more unbeatable.
Tucker Going to American League is Cubs' Best Case Scenario
After coming within a game of the NLDS — which would have been a matchup with the Dodgers — it's no secret that Chicago fancies itself a contender. If Los Angeles had one weakness this year, it was outfield defense, and adding Tucker's glove, not to mention bat, to the champions would make them downright unfair and further complicate a Cubs path back to the Fall Classic.
While it would be better, nobody in Chicago wants to see Tucker in the Bronx wearing pinstripes next year, either. Even though Toronto adding Tucker would make them without a doubt the best team in the AL, this is a much better result for Cubs fans than both the Dodgers and Yankees.
MORE: Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Speculation Raises Intriguing Chicago Cubs Possibility
It remains to be seen whether or not the Blue Jays would even be interested, but for the sake of Chicago, they can only hope the defending American League champions are interested in throwing their hats in the ring.
If they aren't, it feels like the inevitable end result of Tucker's free agency is going to be one that is difficult to stomach. Perhaps Toronto can save the Cubs from that reality, and in turn make it easier next season for Chicago to make the kind of run the Blue Jays are fresh off of.
