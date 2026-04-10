Cubs Insider Reveals Why Competition for Lucas Giolito Will Be Fierce

The Chicago Cubs have some potentially very problematic pitching issues with two of their starters on the injured list.

While Cade Horton is going to miss the entire year with elbow surgery, Matthew Boyd is a bit more of a mystery as he deals with a bicep issue. Regardless, Chicago's staff is a whole lot less deep than they were coming into the year, and reinforcements may be needed.

The most commonly linked name has been the top remaining free agent in Lucas Giolito, who is still available after being linked to teams like the Cubs all offseason. According to a new report from Bruce Levine on 104.3 The Score, Jed Hoyer is going to have to pay up if he wants to bring the right-hander to Chicago.

Lucas Giolito | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Giolito reportedly seeking 2-year commitment from Cubs, others

"Giolito wants a two-year contract and as other teams in Major League Baseball continue to lose starting pitchers his value goes up," Levine began.

"He had a really good year last year, obviously injury has been a part of his history but when healthy he's been a very viable pitcher. There's no reason why the Cubs wouldn't be one of those teams....Toronto is another, there's probably two or three others.

"As long as Giolito waits, he becomes more attractive to teams, and there's more viability of him getting more than a one-year deal when you lose a top-of-the-rotation pitcher. There's just nobody to replace these guys in the minor leagues."

As he remains a free agent, right-hander Lucas Giolito wants a 2-year contract, @MLBBruceLevine told @mullyhaugh.



"As other teams in Major League Baseball continue to lose starting pitchers, his value continues to go up," Levine says. pic.twitter.com/spUjXoodhU — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 10, 2026

Levine certainly is correct in saying multiple teams are interested, and the longer this goes, perhaps a two-year deal does become more realistic.

Should the Cubs actually offer Giolito two years?

Giolito was very solid in 2025, with a 3.41 ERA over 26 starts to post a 2.1 bWAR, numbers that would have landed him a lucrative one-year agreement with most teams. The fact that he is seeking two years is why he is still available, and it would be a little bit of a risk.

Still, with Horton likely down until late next season at best, having Giolito in the fold for two seasons would not be the worst thing for the Chicago staff. If the Cubs want to avoid the right-hander going somewhere else and shore up their rotation, they will have to go beyond what they are comfortable with.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Clearly, Giolito will have other suitors, so seeing what happens here is worth watching over the coming week.