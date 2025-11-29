Cubs Need To Look Elsewhere As Tarik Skubal Seemingly Signals He's Off The Market

There is one starting pitcher that every organization would kill to have on its roster: pitching ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Skubal is still under the team's control until the end of 2026, but trade speculation surrounding his exit has been nonstop since the offseason started.

The Chicago Cubs are one team that would want their name in the running for signing Skubal, but the question is whether he's actually available. All things considered, it seems less and less likely, even though he would ultimately be an excellent fit for the team.

Skubal recently took to his social media channels to publish a post on Thanksgiving during the half-time show, where he didn't outright say that he is off the market, but it certainly seems implied.

"Goosebumps… You guys available April 3rd?" wrote Skubal. April 3rd is Detroit's home opener for the 2026 season. So, is he staying? It sure seems like he wants to.

As the Cubs have been extremely vocal about their desire to pursue pitching this offseason, they are more than likely going to be looking elsewhere, as he might have just told every team in the majors he's off the market.

Who else should the Cubs look at?

The first pitcher that comes to mind is Framber Valdez, who has spent his entire major league career with the Houston Astros. However, the Astros might not be willing to make a deal with him, as Hunter Brown has emerged as their ace. Last season, Valdez was 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 187 SO, and 1.24 WHIP.

Valdez is the best pitcher still available as strikeout machine Dylan Cease just signed a 7-year, $210M deal with the Blue Jays. Now, it is the Cubs turn to make a splash and bolster their starting rotation.

The Cubs need at least one more arm for the rotation so they don't unravel like they did during the 2025 playoffs, where both Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd were lit up by the Brewers in the NLDS. The time is now for management to sign someone before the best arms on the market are no longer available.

