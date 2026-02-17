Jacob Webb Could Be the Cubs’ Biggest Bullpen Surprise This Season

The Chicago Cubs enter the season with a roster that has been completely overhauled from last season, following an active offseason that includes the addition of Alex Bregman and the acquisition of starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.

Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell have also made additions to the bullpen in hopes of improving every inning.

Among the additions that could be massive is the underrated signing of 32-year-old reliever Jacob Webb. After a couple of years of jumping from team to team in the league, Webb has finally found his groove in the last season with the Texas Rangers.

Jacob Webb | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Webb signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million which includes a team option for 2027.

He played in 55 games and started 66 innings with a 3.00 E`RA and a 1.03 WHIP. This marks the third consecutive year that he has pitched 50+ innings with an ERA under 3.70, and this is certainly something that the Cubs could use in the late innings.

However, it is not just the numbers that Webb brings to the table, as experience and consistency are something that playoff teams look for in the late innings of a close game.

With Webb providing the foundation for the back end of the bullpen, the Cubs receive a reliable arm that can close out games in crunch time. If he continues to pitch the way he has been, he may be the missing link that makes the Cubs’ bullpen great this year.

Jacob Webb’s value might be flying under the radar in Chicago

Jacob Webb | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Cubs signed Webb this offseason, he might have looked like just another bullpen arm to eat innings. In reality, he brings a lot more value—both with his arm and with his experience.

Webb has been all over the league, suiting up for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and, most recently, the Texas Rangers. He also has experience in the postseason, suiting up for the 2021 Braves team that won the World Series.

MORE: Cubs Lose Out on Reunion as Veteran Outfielder Signs With Mets

He is an under-appreciated signing because he offers incredible control of runners and contact management at a fraction of the price of other big-name relievers, signing for just $1.5 million this year.

Although he does not have elite speed, Webb has an incredible ability to generate soft contact. Last year, he was in the 95th percentile for average exit velocity and the 89th percentile for hard-hit rate.

Jacob Webb | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Webb also has the versatility that is difficult to find in a relief pitcher. He has put out more than three outs in over a third of his relief appearances.

This makes him a good choice in the middle relief as the Cubs look to make their first World Series appearance since 2016. With a price tag of $1.5 million, the deal is not risky, but it could pay off huge if he continues to pitch the way he has been.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Top Cubs Prospect Faces Spring Training Setback Amid Visa Delay

MLB Insider Drops Surprising News About the Cubs’ Right Field Plans

Cubs Fans React as Team Reveals Bizarre New Slogan Ahead of 2026 Season

Some MLB Insiders Still Believe Cubs Could Trade Two Movable Stars