Cubs’ Craig Counsell Details How Hunter Harvey Can Anchor Late-Inning Bullpen

The Chicago Cubs’ offseason has been full of activity, with manager Craig Counsell and the front office zeroing in on pitching upgrades through trades and free agency. One of the biggest priorities has been the bullpen.

Chicago signed reliever Hunter Harvey earlier this offseason to a one-year, $6 million deal. Now 31, he has bounced around the league with the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, and, most recently, the Kansas City Royals.

As the Cubs look to steady the late innings, Harvey brings swing and miss stuff to a bullpen that needs dependable arms.

“We have to make sure Hunter’s healthy,” Counsell said to Marquee Sports Network reporter Elise Menaker. “Injuries are the only thing that slowed Hunter down… I think you’re really worried about foundation, foundation, foundation for Hunter… He’s very talented. He’s always been a talented kid. The healthy version is gonna pitch well.”

Harvey’s talent is undeniable, but the key for Chicago will be keeping him on the field. If he can stay healthy, he could provide the stability and reliability the team has lacked in the back end of their bullpen.

Counsell knows he doesn’t need Harvey to be perfect, just available when the biggest outs are on the line.

If Harvey can stay on the mound, he gives the Cubs the late-inning bridge they have been missing in a tight National League Central race. His health could be the move that shows Chicago made the right call at the right time.

Hunter Harvey | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

It’s not only that Harvey is a skilled reliever, but he has also been struggling to demonstrate his skills due to injuries. He has not had a great season since 2023, when he pitched for the Nationals and posted almost 60 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

Harvey struggled with tightness in 2024 and appeared in only 12 games last season due to a Grade 2 right teres major strain in April and an adductor strain in August. He still has a chance to get back on track with the Cubs, but his biggest challenge is to avoid being on the injured list.

However, Harvey’s success will not only be measured by the number of strikeouts or ERA but also by his ability to remain on the field every night. If he is able to do that, then the bullpen of the Cubs might change from a question mark to a strong weapon in the final stages of the season.

Hunter Harvey | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If Harvey is able to stay healthy, then he has the potential to provide the Cubs with the stability they have been looking for in the late stages of the season.

