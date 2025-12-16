Cubs Re-Sign Key Bullpen Piece To New Deal

The Chicago Cubs easily had one of the best relief corps in baseball last season, with multiple pitchers who posted an ERA under 3.00.

The question going into the offseason, though, was who would be back in their bullpen in 2026, as many became free agents.

Oon Tuesday, Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan were the first to announce that one of those free agents has made the decision to return to the team for at least one more year, pending a physical — 38-year-old Caleb Thielber

Rogers tweeted, "News: The Cubs are bringing back lefty Caleb Thielbar who pitched well for them last season, sources tell me and @JeffPassan. Thielbar, 38, had a 2.64 ERA in 67 games last season. He joins newcomer Hoby Milner as lefties in the Cubs pen. The deal is pending a physical."

Thielbar's 2025

Thielbar was the second-most used reliever in 2025 as he made 67 appearances — only one fewer than Brad Keller — and was a big part of why their relievers were so dependable and one of the better parts of their roster.

By the time September came to a close, he posted a 2.64 ERA to go with a team-best 0.88 WHIP (minimum 25 appearances) while holding opponents to a .186 batting average.

When the Cubs' playoff run came around, he was nearly perfect as he stepped out of the dugout on five different occasions, not allowing a single run (two hits) while striking out five. There is not much more you can ask of a reliever.

Cubs' current 2026 bullpen

Thielbar will be joined by two new pitchers next season, as the Cubs have already locked down Phil Maton to a two-year deal, as well as Hoby Milner.

Maton is easily the best new addition that the Cubs have made so far this season, as he not only finished his 2025 with a 2.79 ERA, but he kept getting better as the year went on. In his last 15 starts, he posted a 1.84 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Milner is a ground ball specialist, which made him extremely enticing for the best all-around defense in baseball, so it is easy to expect his 3.84 ERA to improve further this year.

The relief staff is starting to shape up quite nicely, but that doesn't mean management is done yet. Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz, and Daniel Palencia are still up for grabs by any club, all of which posted sub-3.00 ERAs last season.

Caleb Thielbar re-signs with the Cubs for 2026. An average of 91.2 mph FF coming out of the pen from the 3 LHP in Wrigleyville.



Thielbar, while being in the zone at a 52% rate, minimized barrels and hard contact at an ELITE clip in 2025



58 IP

2.41 xERA

32.2% Chase

It would be a shock if the organization didn't bring back at least one of these guys, and if/when they do, this could be an even better bullpen than last year's.

