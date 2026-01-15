Jed Hoyer Makes Clear Where Cubs Stand On More Offseason Moves

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason with fans hoping big moves were ahead, and that is exactly what they have received to this point in the winter.

After rebuilding the bullpen, Chicago's president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer went out and traded for a starting pitcher help the team needed in Edward Cabrera. Then, the Cubs pulled off potentially their most significant free agent signing in team history by securing Alex Bregman on a five-year deal for $175 million.

Despite that, it does not sound like Hoyer is satisfied with how things currently stand.

In the midst of the introductory press conference for Bregman, Hoyer was asked about further moves, and he assured fans that Chicago is not done yet.

Cubs 'not done' adding this offseason, according to Hoyer

Jan 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; L-R Scott Boras, Alex Bergman and Jed Hoyer as Bregman is introduced as a new Chicago Cubs player at a press conference at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

"By no means are we done with the offseason but we did check some of the big boxes," Hoyer told media gathered at Wrigley Field for the Bregman presser via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

What exactly this could mean is anyone's guess, however Hoyer is certainly correct in saying the major boxes have been checked to this point. Chicago needed to add to the bullpen, and they did just that with the likes of Phil Maton, Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner, and some others.

The addition of Cabrera gives the rotation a higher ceiling than it's had in some time, and clearly they were looking for an infield upgrade as well and got just that in signing Bregman. It seems unlikely -- barring a blockbuster trade of either Nico Hoerner or Matt Shaw -- that future moves will be earth-shattering; however, they could be critical.

Where else can the Cubs add talent?

An unfortunate reality of the marathon that is a Major League Baseball season is that pitching injuries are inevitable, and more depth can always be had there. That depth does not even always come off a big league deal, but no one has done a better job than Hoyer in recent years of getting value out of minor league under-the-radar signings.

Sure, another true ace would be nice, but more than likely what's going to make the most significant difference is acquiring arms capable of acting as openers for the bullpen to go and finish games for six or seven innings.

In what is expected to be a razor-thin margin in the division, scraping wins on days without an ace on the hill could prove to be the difference. Ahead of spring training in a few weeks, look for Hoyer to keep on adding pitching talent.

