Insider Notes Key Trait That Makes Kazuma Okamoto A Cubs Fit

While the Chicago Cubs were the most closely linked to right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai (who signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros on January 1), Imai wasn't the only Japanese standout who became available in free agency this offseason.

One of the other notable Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league postings was Munetaka Murakami. Murakami is a 25-year-old premier power hitter who isn't a great defender but has 30 home run upside if his success overseas can translate. However, Murakami has already signed a two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The third Japanese player who was posted this winter was Kazuma Okamoto, who is 29 years old and hit .322 with a .992 OPS for the Yomiuri Giants in 2025. Okamoto's posting window ends on January 4, which means he must sign with an MLB team before 5 p.m. EST on Sunday. While Okamoto doesn't have the same power-hitting ability as Murakami, he's a more well-rounded and MLB-ready hitter who doesn't strike out as often.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Cubs have not been linked to Okamoto much, and they don't seem likely to sign him over the next day or so. However, there's one clear reason why they'd be wise to at least look into bringing him to Wrigley Field.

Kazuma Okamoto’s Positional Flexibility Could Open Door for Cubs

In a January 2 article, The Athletic's Will Sammon noted that Okamoto's positional versatility (he plays both corner infield positions and is also a capable outfielder) has broadened his appeal for several major league clubs.

While Sammon noted this versatility as a reason why the Toronto Blue Jays should be interested in Okamoto, there's a strong case to be made that the Cubs should show interest in him for the same reason.

The Cubs already have a loaded outfield, have Michael Busch manning first base, and Matt Shaw seems locked in at third (unless Chicago signs Alex Bregman). However, the fact that Okamoto can play all of these positions and fill in anywhere if a current Cubs starter gets injured or needs a day off would make him an asset.

Good chance Kazuma Okamoto signs tomorrow.



While it seems very unlikely the Cubs land him, I can’t stress enough how clean the fit is.



He offers power and contact, defensive flexibility (corner IF, OF in a pinch), and comes at a manageable cost.



Around the league, he’s viewed… pic.twitter.com/NSzQfWTVH6 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) January 3, 2026

Being able to fill in at three or four positions would make Okamoto nearly an everyday player who could provide Craig Counsell a ton of value. Jed Hoyer has shown a penchant for preferring players who can fill multiple spots in the field, which is another reason why Okamoto would be a solid fit.

Nobody predicted Imai would land with the Houston Astros. Perhaps the Cubs could be Okamoto's surprise suitor.

