Former Cubs Reliever Finds New Home With the Athletics

The Chicago Cubs have seen yet another piece of their 2025 bullpen leave for a new team.

Right-hander Aaron Civale has signed with the A's on a one-year, $6 million deal with $1.5 million in incentives, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Civale bounced around in 2025, spending time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and the Cubs, mostly as a starter.

Civale A’s deal could reach $7.5M. $6M guaranteed plus $1.5M incentives https://t.co/XBXyzsNBg3 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 10, 2026

While he struggled as a starter with the Brewers and White Sox, he found his calling as a reliever with the Cubs.

Civale's 2025 season was rough

To say Civale struggled in 2025 was an understatement. In five starts with the Brewers, he pitched to a 4.91 ERA. Milwaukee traded him to the White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn after Civale was supposed to move to the bullpen to make room for Jacob Misiorowski.

With the White Sox, his struggles continued. In 13 starts with the team, he pitched to a 5.37 ERA, with 55 strikeouts and 26 walks in 67 innings. While his FIP (4.30) was indicative that he possibly was unlucky, he was waived at the end of August.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Cubs selected him off waivers on August 31, where he would pitch five games to close out the season.

The difference was that Civale would pitch in long relief in those five games. The results were much improved, as Civale pitched to a 2.08 ERA with the Cubs.

While his FIP was around the same as with Chicago (4.67), he would strike out 14 batters in 13 innings with zero walks.

In the playoffs, he would pitch 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Game 1 of the NLDS against Milwaukee, with three hits, three strikeouts and no walks. While Civale finished strong with the Cubs, it was unlikely that he would be back with the club for 2026.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cubs' bullpen is much improved, and an area where the Cubs' president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, has been shaking things up all offseason. The Cubs added Jacob Webb and Hoby Milner, along with Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey and others.

Hoyer also retained key pieces from the 2025 bullpen, like Caleb Thielbar and Daniel Palencia. Because of where the Cubs are with their bullpen, Civale was a casualty that had to happen.

MORE: MLB Insider Reveals Cubs Still Working on One More Free Agency Move

With former starter Ben Brown set to have a bullpen role, as well as starters Javier Assad and Colin Rea expected to transition to relief roles, there was no more room for Civale in the bullpen.

The Cubs' rotation is also crowded, making sure there is no space for Civale on the roster. With the A's, Civale will get the chance to start, which is what he has likely wanted all along. Letting Civale walk will prove to be the correct decision.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Getting to Know Owen Miller, the Cubs’ Newest Minor League Star

Cubs Young Superstar Surprisingly Named as Biggest Bust Candidate

Cubs Fans Can Rest Easy Following Red Sox-Brewers Trade

Jameson Taillon Weighs In on the Cubs' Rotation Depth and Playoff Potential