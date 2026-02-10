Getting to Know Owen Miller, the Cubs’ Newest Minor League Star

With Chicago’s first Spring Training game less than two weeks away, the Cubs are finalizing their major and minor league rosters by adding depth prior to the 2026 season. After signing right-hander Vince Velasquez to a minor league deal, the Cubs didn’t stop there, adding a versatile infielder to their minor league roster.

Chicago inked former Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Owen Miller to a minor league deal. Although Miller never established himself in the big leagues, he’s shown flashes of potential.

Additionally, Miller instantly becomes one of the most versatile players in the Cubs’ organization, with plenty of experience all over the diamond. If Chicago endures injuries in 2026, Miller has the potential to be the first player called up from Triple-A.

Getting to know Owen Miller

Miller is 29-years-old and was selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Illinois State University.

Along with Josh Naylor, Miller was one of six players in the Padres’ organization who were shipped out to Cleveland in the Mike Clevinger trade.

Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

In 2021, he had a short rookie campaign before posting his first solid season with Cleveland the following year. In that campaign, Miller played 130 games, hit .243 with six home runs and 51 RBIs.

However, following the 2022 season, Miller was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers as the Guardians opened up a roster spot for a new free agent signing at the time, catcher Mike Zunino.

Despite posting solid numbers in 90 games with Milwaukee in 2023, Miller struggled in 14 games with the team in 2024, eventually being traded to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations.

Much like the 2024 season, Miller didn’t have much of a chance to get things going in 2025, making only nine appearances with the Rockies before latching on with the Cubs this winter.

What does Miller do well?

That said, there’s a lot to like about what Miller can bring to the table. According to Baseball Savant, Miller has posted a sprint speed in the 80th percentile or higher every year he’s been in the league. Additionally, despite making only 263 appearances in the field, Miller has accumulated 14 career OAA (Outs Above Average).

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Combining both the major and minor leagues, Miller has racked up over 900 innings at each infield position, with the majority of his innings coming at second base (1,839). He’s also made appearances at all three outfield positions in the minors and both corner outfield positions in the major leagues. The only position he has yet to make an appearance in is catcher, proving him to be the ultimate utility-man.

Miller has been productive at the plate in the minors, owning a career .292 average with 44 home runs, 242 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Last season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, Miller hit .277 with 11 home runs, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Similar to the Velasquez signing, this contract may not move the needle very much for the Cubs. That said, it doesn’t have to. The Cubs’ major league roster is in a great position heading into the season and adding Miller to the Iowa Cubs’ roster is a low-risk move that could prove huge if Chicago sustains injuries.

Given his versatility, expect Miller to reach the big leagues and at least make a few appearances for the Cubs in 2026.

