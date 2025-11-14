Pete Crow-Armstrong One Of Four Cubs To Receive Votes For NL MVP Award

The Chicago Cubs made the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and several players helped drive that run to the postseason.

Earlier this season, it looked like the Cubs might have a couple of potential National League candidates in Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong. The latter received votes, but not nearly enough to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who won the award for the second straight year.

Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes to be named a unanimous MVP. Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber came in second, and the New York Mets’ Juan Soto came in third.

Chicago Cubs in NL MVP Voting

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong came in ninth place, as he received 63 points. He received two fifth-place votes, which was the highest he appeared on any of the 30 ballots. In his second full season in the Majors, he was named an NL All-Star for the first time and won his first NL Gold Glove in center field. He slashed .247/.287/.481 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI.

First baseman Michael Busch came in 16th place with 11 points. He received one fourth-place vote and one fifth-place vote. He had a tremendous second season with the Cubs as he slashed .261/.343/.523 with 34 home runs and 90 RBI. Those were all career bests for the former Dodgers player who came to the Cubs in a trade before the 2024 season.

Nico Hoerner came in 19th place as he received one sixth-place vote and had five points. The second baseman won an NL Gold Glove for the second time in three years as he slashed .297/.345/.394 with seven home runs and 61 RBI. He also had 29 doubles and four triples as he played his fourth season with at least 135 games.

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki came in 20th place as he received one eighth-place vote with three points. The fourth-year outfielder slashed .245/.326/.478 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI. While his batting average dropped by nearly 40 points from 2024, his home runs and RBI were career highs for the 30-year-old.

The Cubs made the playoffs as a wild-card team and hosted the San Diego Padres in the first round, winning in three games. Chicago followed that with a National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which they lost in five games.

The Cubs enter the offseason trying to hang onto free agents such as pitcher Shota Imanaga and outfielder Kyle Tucker.