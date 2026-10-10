One Dream Cubs Free Agent Target Who Can Solve One of Their Biggest Problems

The offseason for the Chicago Cubs requires plenty of work. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said the team will look very different next year. It will require a complete overhaul, with pitching as the main focus.

The big question is whether anyone returns. It’s a possibility, but with limited options, there is one specific player they should target for the top of their rotation.

Why Michael King Should Be a Cubs Target

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two years left on his contract, Michael King is a realistic free agent target. He can opt out this year, giving the Cubs a legitimate starter to pursue. He has significant playoff experience and is not afraid of the spotlight. As far as a front-of-the-rotation guy goes, King checks every box. He would immediately provide the kind of stability this group has lacked.

Last year, injuries plagued the Cubs. Cade Horton got hurt, Justin Steele missed the season, and Edward Cabrera provided little to nothing. But even when they were healthy, there was still no clear ace. It cost them a deep playoff run , nd they need to add to their bare cupboard of arms. Even with Horton and Steele returning, can the Cubs trust them to contribute immediately? King can be the guy they trust.

Although the San Diego Padres were eliminated, it wasn't because of King’s performance. He dominated every chance he got. He performed in big moments, used his pitches to maximum effect, and kept hitters guessing. He had a couple of appearances that were no-hit bids.

King finished the postseason with an impressive 0.64 ERA in 14.0 innings of work. He appeared in three total outings, starting two, and threw 209 total pitches. He struck out 15 batters and walked only five. Of course, the Cubs saw firsthand how elite he can be, allowing only one hit in 7.0 innings of action in the Wild Card round.

The regular season was also fantastic. King had a 3.12 ERA. in 32 starts. He was extremely good at limiting hard contact, and his ability to force ground balls makes perfect sense with the Cubs' organizational philosophy.

In many ways, King could be Jon Lester 2.0: A playoff-caliber arm that would elevate the pitching staff. He is in the same age range, but King has never won a World Series. He can change that trajectory if he joins the Cubs. It would let them fill out their pitching staff with better options and give them the necessary depth they need for the playoffs.

The Cubs need leaders on the mound who can bring that presence to the clubhouse. A combination of King and a healthy Horton would provide immediate improvement and impact. With Kevin Gausman likely leaving and uncertainty around guys like Shota Imanaga and Clay Holmes, the Cubs can start rebuilding their rotation by spending big on King.

At the end of the day, the Cubs desperately need arms, and with Tarik Skubal an unlikely signing for Chicago, King is a potentially realistic dream option for the Cubs. It would be a great start to what should be a big offseason.

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