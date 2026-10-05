Cubs' Kevin Gausman Trade Looks Rough, as Blue Jays Could Make Quick Reunion

When the Chicago Cubs got their hands on Kevin Gausman at this season's trade deadline, they knew what they were getting themselves into.

Gausman was in the final year of his five-year, $110 million deal. The entirety of that contract until the mid-season transaction was spent with the Toronto Blue Jays. He became a fan favorite while pitching for the organization, serving as a key piece in their run to the World Series during the 2025 campaign.

Indeed, this is exactly why the Cubs went out of their way to acquire Gausman. The experience he had taking the postseason mound felt perfect for this depleted Chicago pitching staff. And yet, Gausman went on to pitch in just one playoff game.

It's safe to say things did not go according to plan for the Cubs. Not only did they lose the top Wild Card spot, but they fell in two games to the San Diego Padres on the road. The failure to make the NLDS left Cubs fans with a bad taste in their mouth, especially knowing all the roster holes that will emerge in the coming months.

The starting pitching rotation, in particular, is likely to experience significant change. Gausman will join Clay Holmes, Shota Imanaga, and possibly Matthew Boyd as a free agent. With so many spots to fill, it has led some to wonder if the Cubs could look to bring back at least one of their savvy veterans. This includes Gausman, who offered the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that this rotation has lacked in the past.

Once again, there is also something to be said about all of Gausman's experience. The Cubs will remain in win-now mode next year, and they will almost certainly want someone on the staff who has tasted postseason success. Nevertheless, the chance of that arm being Gausman is starting to feel less likely by the day, as a new report has already linked him back to his old squad.

Cubs Could Turn Into Clear Loser of Kevin Gausman Trade

Sep 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) smiles in the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic name-dropped Kevin Gausman in his latest piece, sharing that it's unclear if he will continue his MLB career. Assuming he does, however, Bannon said it's "likely" that he would reunite with the Blue Jays this winter.

Does that guarantee that Gausman isn't on the Cubs' roster next season? Of course not. They clearly valued him enough to make the trade, so it's not out of the question that they do what it takes to retain him. At the same time, Gausman has strong roots in Toronto, and he may simply value that more than working out a deal with the Cubs or hitting the open market.

There is also a chance the Cubs have already decided that they do not want to prioritize Gausman this summer. He undoubtedly had some strong outings, but his ERA ended at 4.83 over nine regular-season starts. Teams were able to generate a significant amount of contact off Gausman, and this included hitting him for some serious power down the stretch.

Regardless of whether it's Gausman's choice or the Cubs, it's pretty difficult not to look back at this trade as a failure for Jed Hoyer. Chicago gave up two Top 20 prospects, including outfielder Brett Bateman. The 24-year-old was quickly called up to the Blue Jays' Major League roster, and he finished the year hitting .329 with a .826 OPS in 41 games. Bateman also stole three bags.

There is now a scenario where the Blue Jays get to enter 2027 with Gausman back in their rotation and Bateman starting in the everyday lineup. While it might not be the kind of deal that enters fleece territory, it would be a tough look after Gausman appeared in just ten total games for the Cubs.

What could push things into fleece mode, however, would be if the Blue Jays also got their hands on Seiya Suzuki. Bannon reported in the same article that Toronto is expected to pursue the Cubs' slugger later this winter in free agency. Pulling that off would be another brutal blow in the aftermath of this disappointing season.

Look, the Cubs were right to push their chips in at the trade deadline. They were among the hottest regular-season teams in baseball, and you eventually have to show your fans that you're willing to go all-in. But the cold, hard truth is that not every big move pays off, and this specific one could really end up stinging in just a matter of months.

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