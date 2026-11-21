The Chicago Cubs have to find solutions fast. With free agency heating up, the non-tender deadline behind us, and the December 1st lockout looming, the time is now to start upgrading the roster for another postseason run in 2027.

So far, the only moves the Cubs have made are frustratingly familiar. Jed Hoyer has signed multiple minor-league reclamation projects, including Justin Lawrence, Bruno López, and Chayce McDermott. While there is a world where at least one of those arms proves helpful in the bullpen next season, it feels safe to say none will be responsible for resolving the issues that plague the team.

Players such as Sonny Gray, Dustin May, and others have already signed new deals. If the Cubs can’t sign a significant player or two, then they will have to look for internal reinforcements. And that is a somewhat scary thought when we look down at this current farm system.

The Cubs Lack Substantial Internal Talent

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantra in the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With both Ian Happ and Seyia Suzuki out, the Cubs have to find replacements. On top of that, they also must revamp their entire pitching infrastructure because of injuries and players departing in free agency. Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Shota Imanaga, and David Peterson are all free agents. If the Cubs don't re-sign any of them, the team could take a major step back in 2027.

It's been clear for years that they do not have the arms ready for a major league debut. It's why they made pitching such an important part of their 2026 MLB Draft plans. Jaxon Wiggins has been the player closest to making a big league impact, but even his performance this last season raised some red flags.

As for the outfield corners, the Cubs are also running thin on internal depth. The only guys they can potentially trust to start 2027 are Pedro Ramirez, Matt Shaw, and Kevin Alcantara. When we consider that Seiya Suzuki was a Silver Slugger finalist and Ian Happ provided durability and a Gold Glove-caliber defense, these options certainly leave something to be desired.

Of course, everything starts with the Cubs' farm system. They have traded away numerous top prospects over the last couple of years, so there hasn’t been a consistent flow of young talent making their way up to the Majors. Names like Owen Caissie, Jefferson Rojas, Moises Ballesteros, and Brett Bateman are all position players who were recently sent elsewhere.

When a team has to let go of key contributors because of financial restrictions, the obvious next step is to replace them with a cost-controlled player. The Cubs simply don't have that.

Right now, the guys deemed ready aren't contributing at a significantly high level. Shaw will likely be a trade asset to acquire pitching, Ramirez is inexperienced, and Alcantara has not lived up to expectations since the Cubs acquired him in the Anthony Rizzo trade.

The Cubs' best internal options are also a couple of years away. Top prospect Josiah Hartshorn has dominated in the minors and is fresh off winning a Minor League Gold Glove Award. He is undoubtedly the long-term solution to the Cubs' outfield problems, but he’s not ready to make the jump yet.

To be clear, Hartshorn posted strong numbers through three levels of minor league baseball last year. He combined for a batting average of .284, 23 home runs, and 112 runs batted in. Even if Hartshorn did turn out ready to contribute in 2027, though, the Cubs would still need a veteran to play until he was called up or to platoon at the position.

The same goes for Ethan Conrad, who is even further away. The Cubs' 2025 1st-round draft pick is the third overall prospect in the Cubs' farm system. Like Hartshorn, he has also been dominant in the minors. Last season, he played 36 games across three levels in the Cubs’ minor league system. He hit .254, had 5 home runs, and 23 runs batted in. Conrad still needs time to gain valuable experience if he wants to contribute to the team in the future, let alone one with World Series aspirations.

At the end of the day, the Cubs can not head into next season expecting to solve their biggest problems with in-house talent. Sure, a couple of prospects might be able to contribute down the road, but if the Cubs want more immediately productive help (and they should), their best approach is free agency or the trade market. Don't go this route, and the Cubs could face massive regression from their outfield next season.

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