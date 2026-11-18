As the Chicago Cubs look to reinvent both the starting rotation and bullpen for the 2027 season, Jed Hoyer has taken a flyer on a 31-year-old reliever.

According to Covenant Sports Group, the Cubs have signed righty Justin Lawrence to a deal. The details of the contract remain unclear, but there is reason to believe this is a minor league contract that will give him a chance to show off what he can do in Spring Training. While Lawrence is an MLB veteran, he is fresh off a season that saw him pitch for three different teams.

Congratulations to CSG client Justin Lawrence on signing with the Chicago Cubs



More than a contract. A covenant.#CovenantSportsGroup pic.twitter.com/AiHSa6K9As — Covenant Sports Group (@covenant_sg) November 17, 2026

Cubs Take a Chance On Justin Lawrence

Jul 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Justin Lawrence (44) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is certainly a world where the Justin Lawrence signing fails to pan out for Chicago. His 2026 season saw him throw in just 37 games with a disappointing ERA of 7.34. He started the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to the Minnesota Twins for cash.

After just seven games in the Midwest, Lawrence would find himself on waivers. This is when the Washington Nationals would swoop in. He would also appear in exactly seven games there before spending the rest of his season throwing in the minors.

The hectic 2026 makes it hard not to question what things might look like from here. However, it is worth noting that Lawrence had a relatively stable career before that. His Major League journey started in Colorado, where Lawrence pitched for four straight seasons as one of their more dependable relievers. He appeared in 182 games over that stretch and threw 194.0 innings. Now, he did have a modest 5.43 ERA, but we all know the altitude tends to work again Rockies pitchers.

Lawrence would go on to join the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025, though an elbow injury would limit him to just 17 games. He was never quite able to find his footing after that, which led to the journey we saw this past season.

All things considered, Lawrence's experience shouldn't be overlooked. It makes taking a chance on him feel a little safer, and this feels even more so the case when we consider how he pitches. The side-arm thrower is all about inducing ground balls (I know ... gasp!). He was extremely good at it during his days in Colorado, consistently recording a ground ball rate of 50+ percent.

Lawrence has found the most success in his career relying on a sinker and sweeper combo. The former sits in the mid-90s, while the latter sits in the low-80s. It's a strong combination on paper, which is exactly why we've seen so many teams take a chance on him. For the Cubs to be able to trust him with a big-league role, however, they're going to need him to tighten up his control and allow less hard contact.

Of course, this has to be only the beginning of the Cubs' search for bullpen help. While the front office may be largely focused on bolstering their starting unit, strengthening the bullpen is undoubtedly a must after an up-and-down 2026. Going after reclamation projects can't be Jed Hoyer's only course of action (even if there are some concerns that it will be).

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