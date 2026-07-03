The Cubs Might Suddenly Have One of the Best Prospects in Baseball

Chicago Cubs fans have reason to be optimistic.

The team has shot back up the league's power rankings with an explosive 15-4 stretch. They are fresh off posting 23 runs against the San Diego Padres, tying a franchise record with eight homers in one game. To be sure, they still have a lot to figure out in the pitching department, but this is undoubtedly a group that is back to performing like a true contender.

However, the excitement doesn't stop there. The Cubs' farm system may not be among the best in baseball, but it is suddenly headlined by one of the top prospects in the game.

Josiah Hartshorn has taken Major League Baseball by storm. As cliché as that may sound, it's undeniable – just ask Baseball America. The respected source just updated its Top 100 leaderboard, skyrocketing Hartshorn inside their Top 30 at No. 29. It's a remarkable leap for the 6th rounder in the 2025 MLB Draft, but it also feels more than justified.

Cubs' Josiah Hartshorn is a Hitting Machine

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Josiah Hartshorn against the New York Yankees during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josiah Hartshorn started the year in Single-A, recording an impressive .884 OPS. Over his first 39 games, he had more walks (34) than strikeouts (27) and tallied 25 RBIs. In other words, Hartshorn left the Cubs no choice but to promptly advance him to their High-A affiliate in South Bend.

The production only improved from there for the switch-hitter. Hartshorn has now posted a .953 OPS over his 32 outings. While the walk-to-strikeout ratio may not be as elite, the outfielder has continued to make consistent contact and has even smashed more home runs than he did in Single-A (nine).

Indeed, this has arguably been the biggest reason why Hartshorn has seen such a massive leap up the prospect leaderboard. He hits for contact almost just as well as he hits for power. The balance he provides at the plate is looking more and more special by the day. Can he also call himself a top-tier defender? No, but he doesn't have to be with the swing looking this crisp!

Josiah Hartshorn is ridiculous. 5th HR in his last 10 games.



He's a switch-hitting 19-year-old who is running a contact rate of 80%, chase rate of 19% and an EV90 of 105 MPH.



Currently No. 63 overall for @JustBB_Media, but safe to say the arrow is pointing directly upwards. pic.twitter.com/B3rZLxVCAn — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 14, 2026

Obviously, Hartshorn still has several more promotions to go before he convinces anyone he can keep this up at the MLB level. But the potential is more tantalizing than any Cubs prospect right now. It's why the league already chose to name him to their 2026 Futures Game at All-Star Weekend.

Oh, and don't forget Hartshorn is still only 19 years old! That might be the craziest part. To look this complete and polished as a hitter this young is extremely rare, and it only gives Cubs fans a bigger reason to be excited for what the future could hold.

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